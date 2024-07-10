Kawhi Leonard Subjected To Ruthless Memes After Dropping Out Of The Olympics

Kawhi Leonard didn't last very long.

Kawhi Leonard is someone who has certainly had to deal with his fair share of injuries over the years. Overall, it has also been impossible for him to stay healthy. He has been in and out of the Clippers lineup with little to no consistency. At this point, fans of the team are worried that their club won't be all that great for much longer. Paul George just left which means Kawhi is stuck with an aging James Harden and an aging Russell Westbrook. Needless to say, dire straits are ahead.

Having said all of that, fans were surprised when Kawhi Leonard revealed that he would be playing on Team USA at the Olympics. He even made it to training camp this past week. However, his time with the team has already come to an end. Today, it was revealed that he would be stepping back from the team due to injury. Instead, Derrick White of the Boston Celtics would be taking his place. Overall, a terrible fate for a beloved player.

Kawhi Leonard Drops Out

Subsequently, Kawhi became a trending topic on social media. In fact, there was a lot of mockery to go around. Below, you can see a plethora of memes that were made as a way to shame Kawhi for his injury. Many of these memes have been used before as it pertains to Kawhi, but nevertheless. If anything, it just goes to show that fans want to see him play. After all, he is box office when he is at 100 percent.

The Memes Roll In