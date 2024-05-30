Stephen A Smith Calls Out Clippers Star Kawhi Leonard: "He's The Worst Superstar In Sports"

Stephen A. is tired of the Kawhi Leonard conversation.

Never one to back down from a wil take, Stephen A. Smith has presented a compelling case for Kawhi Leonard as maybe the worst superstar in sports. During this morning's First Take, Smith expressed his annoyance at Leonard's continuous availability problems and how they are affecting his team, the Los Angeles Clippers. he said, "This is the worst superstar. The word superstar is applicable here because he is a superstar when healthy on the basketball court this is not a conversation about his ability when healthy. He is a two-time champion, a two-time NBA Finals MVP, the brother is a big-time basketball player."

Smith continued, "This is the worst superstar. I can make a case this is the worst superstar in the history of sports. He is a nightmare. You're talking about the first four years of his time with the Clippers. He's averaged 40.3 games a season. He played 68 games this past year and then again he wasn't available to play." Stephen A. Smith solidified his take, saying, "Do you know that Kawhi Leonard hasn't been available for 15 of the last 19 Clippers playoff games? Do you know that the year that they went to the conference finals, which by the way was without him because he got hurt before they got to the conference finals, do you know they haven't won a playoff series since?"

Stephen A Smith Calls Out Kawhi Leonard

Stephen A. Smith continued his rant against Kawhi Leonard, saying, "First, let me confess, I'm kind of jealous. I'm kind of jealous, Jay, because somehow, some way, no matter what his lack of availability is, don't you notice how that's never the issue come negotiating time?" He then calls out the timing of Kawhi's availability. he continued, "Right around the time. It's time to negotiate the brother available. Right around the time to get his money he's on the court. Right around the time to solve it, to get his money. I mean, you see him in a clip of uniform. All right. But then the second the man get his money, you got an APB out for him and you can't find the man."