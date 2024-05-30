Stephen A. Smith Apologizes To Kyrie Irving: "I Was Wrong"

In a public apology to Kyrie Irving, Stephen A. Smith admits his previous criticism went too far and has sincerely apologized for it. Many of Irving's critics have backed off after the star guard made a comeback in Dallas. At last, Stephen A. Smith let down his defenses and apologized in public to Kyrie Irving for constantly criticizing him. Smith apologized in a video posted to his own YouTube account, titled "Kyrie, I apologize." He apologized for all of his previous remarks against the Dallas Mavericks star player and other things.

The video is 10 minutes long. In it, Stephen A. said,”I feel the way that I feel because I pride myself in being man enough to acknowledge when I'm wrong. If I think I'm wrong because, I think it's rare, but I was wrong, and for Kenny Smith to tell me that, it hit home in a big way because we go back more than 30 years.” But the apology was made at a time when several NBA players, including Jaylen Brown and Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas, were criticizing Stephen A. The most recent incident came to light when NBA icon Kenny Smith disclosed personal details of his chat with Stephen A.

Stephen A. Smith Makes 10-Minute Apology Video To Kyrie Irving

In reaction to Stephen A. Smith's criticism of Kyrie Irving, Kenny Smith shared details of a profound conversation they had. Kenny said that he spoke with Stephen A. about his concerns over Irving's position since he considered Irving to be a native of their shared neighborhood during the TNT pregame program. Kenny underlined the significance of appreciating Irving's development as a basketball player and stressed the need to realize that young athletes go through a maturation process that is distinct from their own experiences.

Stephen A. said in his apology video that the conversation with Smith opened his eyes. He said, "I can count on two fingers how many times he's thought I was wrong and so his friendship, his brotherhood means a lot to me. But it also reminded me of the brotherhood of all of those that mentored me and have been there for Kyrie," Overall, it is a good thing for Stephen A. To recognize he was slightly out of line with his past criticisms of Kyrie Irving.

