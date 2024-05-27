Stephen A. Smith Fires Back At Jaylen Brown After Being Called Out For Slanderous Source

On First Take on Friday, Stephen A. Smith revealed some derogatory remarks on Boston Celtics player Jaylen Brown that he had heard from an "NBA source." The segment has caused quite a stir on social media, becoming a huge talking point over the weekend. Smith, Kendrick Perkins, and Jay Williams debated on Friday whether Brown was the NBA's most underappreciated player. He mentioned in closing remarks that he had received a text from an NBA source. According to the unnamed insider, Brown isn't underappreciated—rather, "he's just not liked."

"I wanted to read to y'all what an NBA source just sent me," Smith said. "He said, 'Jaylen Brown, it's not so much that he's underrated, it's that he's just not liked because of his I-am-better-than-you attitude. He knows it. It's the same reason he is not as marketable as he should be.' That's what an NBA source just sent me." Smith continued by noting that while he personally liked Brown, he did question whether the source's claims were accurate. The remarks started a beef with NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas, who called what Stephen A. did slander. Brown eventually responded on Twitter, quoting a video of the remarks with "State your source." Now, Stephen A. has responded.

Stephen A. Smith Claps Back At Jaylen Brown

Stephen A. Smith must have noticed Brown's tweet since he went back to X to reiterate his position. "First off, that's not happening. It's journalism. Not revealing sources," wrote the Smith. "Secondly, if you continue to watch the segment, I completely disagreed with them — as did Kendrick Perkins. The point we were actually discussing is how under appreciated you are and why that may be, which is why I read the quote. I even brought up how socially conscious you are, and how that may not be liked, knowing you're a good brother. Also, that you're a $300M man and you deserve it. But that doesn't mean naysayers don't get heard. That comes with the territory."

In response to the original video, Kendrick Perkins expressed his frustration as well, stating that it omits their uplifting discussion about Brown's off-court activities. Ultimately, Stephen A. is sure to address this drama in today's edition of First Take. The anonymous source being able to just trash players with no consequences is nothing new. It was wild that Stephen A. even brought that quote up because it was so disparaging. Overall, the saga may continue this week.

