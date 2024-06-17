Kawhi Leonard Has Fans Calling Him "Unrecognizable" Thanks To His New Haircut

BYAlexander Cole2.2K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns - Game Two
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 18: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers during the second half of Game Two of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Footprint Center on April 18, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Clippers 123-109. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
NBA fans are always a bit wary about change.

Kawhi Leonard is someone who has been a staple of the NBA over the past decade. Overall, he is a superstar who has won two NBA titles. His first was with the San Antonio Spurs on a stacked roster. Subsequently, he led the Toronto Raptors to their first-ever NBA title, back in 2019. Now, he is a member of the Los Angeles Clippers, although his tenure with the team has been marked by injuries. Having said that, Leonard remains a beacon of hope for the team, especially given his talents on offense and defense.

Over the weekend, Leonard found himself at the Gervonta Davis and Frank Martin fight. Overall, this was a match that a lot of fans were looking forward to, and for good reason. For most of the fight, Martin held his own and it seemed like he had a chance to win. However, he eventually let his guard down and Davis got the knockout. As for Leonard, he was seen sporting a brand-new haircut. His hair was a lot shorter than fans were used to, and this led to a plethora of reactions on social media.

Read More: Stephen A. Smith Throws Shade At Kahwi Leonard Straight To His Clippers Teammate Paul George's Face

Kawhi Leonard At Davis Vs. Martin

"NEW look for real. I don’t recognize him," one person wrote. "Ngl bro got aura now," said another. Others tried to say that this had to be some sort of AI version of the NBA star. Meanwhile, one fan even compared him to Offset, saying "Wait a minute…that’s some Offset vibes if I’ve ever seen it." Whatever the case, it seems like Kawhi is trying something new. Perhaps this is just part of him gearing up for the Olympics, and his upcoming stint with Team USA.

Let us know what you think of Kawhi Leonard and his new look, in the comments section down below. Do you agree that he looks unrecognizable, or are fans doing too much? What did you think of the fight between Davis and Martin? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Stephen A Smith Calls Out Clippers Star Kawhi Leonard: "He's The Worst Superstar In Sports"

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
2024 NBA Finals - Game ThreeSportsStephen A. Smith Throws Shade At Kahwi Leonard Straight To His Clippers Teammate Paul George's Face3.0K
Disney 2024 Upfront Presentation - ArrivalsSportsStephen A Smith Calls Out Clippers Star Kawhi Leonard: "He's The Worst Superstar In Sports"3.0K
Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns - Game TwoSportsKawhi Leonard Out For Game 5 Against Phoenix1.8K
Super Bowl LVII - PreviewsSportsStephen A. Smith Calls Out Kawhi Leonard2.7K