Kawhi Leonard Has Fans Calling Him "Unrecognizable" Thanks To His New Haircut

NBA fans are always a bit wary about change.

Kawhi Leonard is someone who has been a staple of the NBA over the past decade. Overall, he is a superstar who has won two NBA titles. His first was with the San Antonio Spurs on a stacked roster. Subsequently, he led the Toronto Raptors to their first-ever NBA title, back in 2019. Now, he is a member of the Los Angeles Clippers, although his tenure with the team has been marked by injuries. Having said that, Leonard remains a beacon of hope for the team, especially given his talents on offense and defense.

Over the weekend, Leonard found himself at the Gervonta Davis and Frank Martin fight. Overall, this was a match that a lot of fans were looking forward to, and for good reason. For most of the fight, Martin held his own and it seemed like he had a chance to win. However, he eventually let his guard down and Davis got the knockout. As for Leonard, he was seen sporting a brand-new haircut. His hair was a lot shorter than fans were used to, and this led to a plethora of reactions on social media.

Kawhi Leonard At Davis Vs. Martin

"NEW look for real. I don’t recognize him," one person wrote. "Ngl bro got aura now," said another. Others tried to say that this had to be some sort of AI version of the NBA star. Meanwhile, one fan even compared him to Offset, saying "Wait a minute…that’s some Offset vibes if I’ve ever seen it." Whatever the case, it seems like Kawhi is trying something new. Perhaps this is just part of him gearing up for the Olympics, and his upcoming stint with Team USA.