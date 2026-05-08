RZA Gets Tested On His Knowledge Of Random Wu-Tang Clan Affiliates—There’s A Lot

BY Aron A.
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MLB: New York Yankees at San Francisco Giants
Jun 1, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Robert Fitzgerald Diggs (stage name RZA) the de facto leader of the hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan stands on the field before the game between the San Francisco Giants and the New York Yankees at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports
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Not even RZA could keep up with the long-list of Wu-Tang affiliates.

Being a fan of the Wu-Tang Clan isn’t just about the nine core members but the universe of other MCs who’ve been affiliated with the group over time. Seriously, there are Wu-Tang Clan affiliates all over the world, some more prominent than others, and it’s hard to keep track of them, even for experts–RZA included. During a recent interview on The Adam Friedland Show, RZA admitted that he can’t name every single Wu-Tang affiliate, and the host put him to the test.

“I don’t think I can do that, but let’s f*ck around,” RZA responded when asked if he could name them all. Friedland brought up Remedy performing when he attended a Jewish summer camp, which RZA immediately recognized. The legendary producer also shared the story behind another member, Warcloud, formerly known as Holocaust, who, apparently, Seth Rogen is a fan of. RZA shared a story about when he had Holocaust in the studio, and the Wu affiliate pulled a duck out of his pocket. Random.

While RZA could identify other members like Shorty Shitstain (his cousin), Dexter Wiggles and Polite, he did not know who Cheesy Rat is. “That guy didn’t make it, bruh. I don’t know him. Now you going into the unknown chart,” he told Friedland while also being unaware of a supposed affiliate named Rap Master 1, as well as Stomack, Mike Boston, and DL. 

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Adam Friendland Tests RZA’s Knowledge On Wu Affiliates

The entirety of this interview was nothing short of ridiculous. Elsewhere in the interview, Friedland pulls out an MPC-1000 and gets RZA to flip loaded up samples of Christopher Cross’s “Arthur’s Theme” into a beat on the spot. Frankly, it turned out better than the infamous Guitar Center promo. 

Watch the full video above with RZA naming the Wu-Tang affiliates around the 44-minute mark.

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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