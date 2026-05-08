RZA Gets Tested On His Knowledge Of Random Wu-Tang Clan Affiliates—There’s A Lot

Being a fan of the Wu-Tang Clan isn’t just about the nine core members but the universe of other MCs who’ve been affiliated with the group over time. Seriously, there are Wu-Tang Clan affiliates all over the world, some more prominent than others, and it’s hard to keep track of them, even for experts–RZA included. During a recent interview on The Adam Friedland Show, RZA admitted that he can’t name every single Wu-Tang affiliate, and the host put him to the test.

“I don’t think I can do that, but let’s f*ck around,” RZA responded when asked if he could name them all. Friedland brought up Remedy performing when he attended a Jewish summer camp, which RZA immediately recognized. The legendary producer also shared the story behind another member, Warcloud, formerly known as Holocaust, who, apparently, Seth Rogen is a fan of. RZA shared a story about when he had Holocaust in the studio, and the Wu affiliate pulled a duck out of his pocket. Random.

While RZA could identify other members like Shorty Shitstain (his cousin), Dexter Wiggles and Polite, he did not know who Cheesy Rat is. “That guy didn’t make it, bruh. I don’t know him. Now you going into the unknown chart,” he told Friedland while also being unaware of a supposed affiliate named Rap Master 1, as well as Stomack, Mike Boston, and DL.

Adam Friendland Tests RZA’s Knowledge On Wu Affiliates

The entirety of this interview was nothing short of ridiculous. Elsewhere in the interview, Friedland pulls out an MPC-1000 and gets RZA to flip loaded up samples of Christopher Cross’s “Arthur’s Theme” into a beat on the spot. Frankly, it turned out better than the infamous Guitar Center promo.