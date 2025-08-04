DJ Akademiks Unpacks Rumor That Drake's "Iceman" Is His Last Album Under UMG

Dec 5, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Canadian recording artist Drake cheers during a game against the Houston Rockets at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Considering the defamation lawsuit Drake is pursuing against his label UMG right now, this possibility makes too much sense.

Drake has fans foaming at the mouth for his new album Iceman, whose relative lack of detail pre-release right now continues to spark a lot of speculation. Content creator What's The Dirt? recently made a video breaking down the livestreams and general rollout, and DJ Akademiks found a particularly interesting point in this video on his livestream.

As caught by Ak's Akademiks TV Twitter offshoot, the commentator and reporter reacted to WTD's theory that Drizzy's next album might be his last under his label. Considering Drake's "Not Like Us" defamation lawsuit against UMG, this makes a lot of sense on paper. But Akademiks brought up other factors.

He said he's heard similar rumors about The Boy's expiring UMG contract. "It gets spooky every time that last album comes," DJ Akademiks remarked. Furthermore, he used the example of NBA YoungBoy, whose last album was apparently the last album under Capitol, and he hasn't resigned with them. As such, Ak posited that Capitol has no incentive to promote this album if YB's not staying with them.

Finally, he claimed that this could also happen in a similar way to the OVO mogul. Of course, since Champagne Papi is such a massive artist, we're sure Iceman will see a lot of commercial success either way.

Drake UMG Lawsuit

But these weren't DJ Akademiks' only Drake comments for this What's The Dirt? reaction stream. He also advised his GOAT to refrain from mentioning or alluding to Kendrick Lamar so he doesn't give him more attention.

However, the irony in that advice is that this is pretty much what the 6ix God's been doing ever since that battle wrapped up last May. Sure, a lot of subliminals and contextual connections are very obvious. But then again, that's never been a surprise for any artist in today's hip-hop landscape.

In any case, Drake's new album Iceman will be a massive event once it comes out, and it already established a lot of hype. Will it be his last under UMG? Maybe that depends on the lawsuit's outcome. But fans care about artistic quality far more than distribution logistics.

