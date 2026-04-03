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Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Gifts Vini Junior His Converse Sneakers
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gifted Vinicius Junior a signed pair of his Converse SHAI 001 signature shoes during a jersey exchange.
By
Ben Atkinson
April 03, 2026