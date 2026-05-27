Dame Dash Unleashes On NORE For Idolizing Jay-Z, Gets Into Verbal Spat With Jason Lee

Dame Dash is someone who has made a lot of waves with his comments in recent years. He doesn't mind getting into confrontations, and he will always say how he feels, regardless of the topic at hand.

With that being said, it should come as no surprise that he was a guest on The Jason Lee Show. Lee is always looking for the juiciest quotes, and he knows how to provoke them out of people. In fact, during the opening minutes of his interview, Dame was ready to pounce, with NORE as his target.

As he explains in the clip below, Jay never believed in NORE and wasn't interested in signing him to Roc-A-Fella. However, it was Dame Dash who was able to secure him a spot on the imprint. Dame then went on to say that he thinks it is weird for NORE to hold Jay in such high esteem when he won't even give him an interview.

Dame Dash On Jay-Z and NORE

Elsewhere in the interview, Jason Lee spiced things up as he felt as though Dame wasn't giving him straight answers. Instead, he felt as though the interview had completely devolved into an argument.

Dame felt like Lee was trying to do him like Charlamagne Tha God. This subsequently led to a verbal spat in which Dame called Charlamagne "gay." Lee found this very amusing and said he wouldn't mind living in a house with Charlamagne like The Golden Girls.