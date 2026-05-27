Dame Dash Unleashes On NORE For Idolizing Jay-Z, Gets Into Verbal Spat With Jason Lee

BY Alexander Cole
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"The Prince Of Detroit" Detroit Premiere
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 23: Entrepreneur/Director Damon Dash arrives at "The Prince Of Detroit" Detroit Premiere at Detroit Music Hall on June 23, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Monica Morgan/Getty Images)
Dame Dash was on "The Jason Lee Show," where he touched on some hot topics including the relationship between NORE and Jay-Z.

Dame Dash is someone who has made a lot of waves with his comments in recent years. He doesn't mind getting into confrontations, and he will always say how he feels, regardless of the topic at hand.

With that being said, it should come as no surprise that he was a guest on The Jason Lee Show. Lee is always looking for the juiciest quotes, and he knows how to provoke them out of people. In fact, during the opening minutes of his interview, Dame was ready to pounce, with NORE as his target.

As he explains in the clip below, Jay never believed in NORE and wasn't interested in signing him to Roc-A-Fella. However, it was Dame Dash who was able to secure him a spot on the imprint. Dame then went on to say that he thinks it is weird for NORE to hold Jay in such high esteem when he won't even give him an interview.

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Dame Dash On Jay-Z and NORE

Elsewhere in the interview, Jason Lee spiced things up as he felt as though Dame wasn't giving him straight answers. Instead, he felt as though the interview had completely devolved into an argument.

Dame felt like Lee was trying to do him like Charlamagne Tha God. This subsequently led to a verbal spat in which Dame called Charlamagne "gay." Lee found this very amusing and said he wouldn't mind living in a house with Charlamagne like The Golden Girls.

The interview is two hours long and can currently be found on the BET Networks YouTube channel. This is certainly going to be one of Jason Lee's biggest interviews of the year, as Dame remains a compelling guest, who says what he thinks.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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