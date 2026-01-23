Yvette Nicole Brown Claims Nicki Minaj Banned Staff From Using Her Bathrooms

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Yvette Nicole Brown Nicki Minaj Banned Staff Using Bathrooms
Feb 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Rapper, Nicki Minaj watches the NBA game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. The Clippers won 111-110. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Yvette Nicole Brown's allegations join other claims about Nicki Minaj these days, whether it's about her past tours or her current politics.

Nicki Minaj has been facing a lot of controversy in recent months, mostly stemming from her political stances and her fiery feuds with many other celebrities. But more recent accusations against her are about workplace dynamics, such as claims levied by Ruby Rose and Yvette Nicole Brown.

Earlier in the week, Brown responded to a Threads post by the actress about the Trinidadian superstar, which was in response to Nicki Minaj's rants against Don Lemon. In it, she claims that Nicki fired people every day of a tour that Rose opened for her.

"I toured with Nicki Minaj," Rose wrote. "Her ego is so outsized she HAD to fire someone after every show. Publicly, because she is 3ft maga. On night one she fired the security for not seamlessly carrying her from the stage – because she went to jump off several bars early. The 3rd night was best. We were all going to get fired. Because it was her birthday, and well..."

Then, Brown responded to Ruby Rose's Threads post with an alleged anecdote from a colleague. "I know someone who worked on the wardrobe team that did a fitting at her house. She wouldn't allow anyone to use the bathroom. Not even the guest bathroom near the front door. Just decided that they didn't deserve to relieve themselves on her sacred premises #Trash."

Read More: The MAGAfication Of Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj Avoids Mansion Sale
Screenshot
Screenshot via Threads @yvettenicolebrown

This reference to the Queen of the Barbz's home landed at a pretty ironic time, since Nicki Minaj recently avoided having to sell her house. She was able to satisfy a $500K default judgement against her over an assault lawsuit from a security guard. He claimed that Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty attacked him backstage at one of her 2019 shows. They never responded to the suit, but they did reach an "11th hour agreement" to satisfy the debt, according to the plaintiff's lawyer.

We will see if Minaj responds to Ruby Rose's allegations or Yvette Nicole Brown's accusations. Given how she often blasts her haters with full force online, we can't imagine a response would be pretty. But maybe this all goes under the rug.

Read More: Stephen A. Smith Loves Being On The Wrong Side Of History

