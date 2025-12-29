Tokyo Toni Snaps On Khia For Criticizing Nicki Minaj's Politics

Tokyo Toni has come to the defense of Nicki Minaj on social media after Khia went off on the rapper for appearing at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest, earlier this month. Khia complained about Minaj supporting Donald Trump and his Make America Great Again movement in a video rant. In doing so, she accused Minaj of selling out to curry favor with the administration.

Responding to Khia, Toni shared a video of her own. "She picked a b*tch that she knew wasn't gonna come back for her. Tell her to say something about me... Nothing about me or Nicki can she f*ck with," Toni said.

When The Neighborhood Talk shared the clip on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions in the comments section. "Nicki ain’t obligated to support nothing or NO ONE just because yall feel she should," one user agreed. Another remarked: "Khia's response is about to be brutal."

At AmericaFest, Nicki Minaj joined Erika Kirk on stage to discuss Donald Trump, her support for the Republican Party, and more. The move resulted in tons of backlash in the following days. Joe Budden even said he was "done" with her in response.

Read More: Fabolous Fans Hope His Cryptic IG Message Is A 50 Cent Warning Shot

Nicki Minaj's AmericaFest Appearance

Nicki Minaj has been vocal about her drift towards conservative politics in recent months. She's praised the President online on several occasions and also feuded with California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

It's not the first time Toni has spoken out in defense of Nicki Minaj's decision to appear at AmericaFest. In another video on social media, earlier this month, she said she's considering following Donald Trump as well.

“Let me make this real quick, OK?” Toni said at the time. “First, Nicki Minaj. She ain’t do nothing wrong but follow Donald Trump. I don’t hear a mother-fucking soul say shit about 50 [Cent] loving Donald Trump, hanging with Donald Trump, taking pictures with Donald Trump, telling Donald Trump to keep another Black man down, in jail. Bitch, please. She did the right thing. I’m about to follow him, too.”