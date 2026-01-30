Nicki Minaj's buddy buddy relationship with Donald Trump has been a talking point every week it seems for the last few months. From the public's complaints to her delivering more unapologetic praise his way, it's always something. Last night, more of the former surfaced as Jimmy Kimmel ruthlessly ripped into both of them during his opening monologue per Billboard.

The portion dedicated to them focused on Nicki's acquisition of the Trump Gold Card. If you didn't know, it essentially speeds up the citizenship application process. However, the visa comes at a hefty cost of $1 million to the U.S. Treasury, on top of a $15,000 "DHS processing fee." Per the official website, as long as the individual’s ability to provide a substantial benefit to the United States" is there, then they are good to go.

However, Kimmel doesn't buy the fact that Minaj actually spent her hard-earned money on it. "But [Nicki] didn’t buy one. She said she got it for free" he alleges. "[Trump] gave it to her. She gets a gold card. He gets a famous Black friend. It’s what you call the art of the deal. This is just nuts."

The late-night host, like most people, is completely baffled by their entire friendship. Especially since Minaj has openly said to have moved to the U.S. illegally decades ago. "She is exactly who ICE has been rounding up. But he invites her to the Oval Office. If you’re Nicki Minaj and you pledge allegiance to Orange Julius, it’s different, I guess."

Nicki Minaj's Beef With Don Lemon

Elsewhere, Kimmel joked that because Trump is now so fond of the femcee, that she might get whatever she would theoretically ask for. He believes that would even include a dangerous weapon to eliminate her sworn enemy Cardi B.

"He can’t just comp someone because she kisses his big white a*s. I mean, he really thinks that he owns the country. Is he going to start handing our stuff out now? 'Nicki, how do you like a monument? What do you want? Washington? No. Lincoln? Take a Lincoln. What about a nuclear weapon? You could use it on Cardi B.'"

But even though folks like Jimmy Kimmel continue to troll and call out Nicki for this co-sign, she's shown no signs of slowing down. In fact, she's clapping back at anyone who opposes her stance or Trump's presidency.

One of the most explosive examples of this is her recent beef with former CNN host Don Lemon. She berated him for his controversial coverage of an anti-ICE protest in Minnesota following the recent tragedies there.

His reporting actually got him arrested on reported charges of violating federal law by impeding on people's right to worship.