Sexyy Red Endorses Kamala Harris Despite Past Donald Trump Support

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 1: Rapper, Sexyy Red, performs during Day 1 of the Roots Picnic festival 2024, in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop)
Sexyy Red has had a change of heart.

Sexyy Red is someone who never fails to leave the public divided, and her latest Tweet is certainly no exception. Earlier today, the "SkeeYee" rapper hopped online to show her support for Kamala Harris in the presidential race. According to her, she already cast her vote. "I just voted!!! Don’t tell us what to do with our coochies!! #Kamala4President," she captioned photos of herself rocking an array of "I Voted" stickers.

Sexyy Red's latest revelation has taken some by surprise, considering the fact that she previously supported Donald Trump. During her appearance on Theo Von's This Past Weekend podcast in 2023, she explained why she was a fan of the former president. "I like Trump,” she began. “Yeah, they support him in the hood. At first I don’t think people was f*cking with him. They thought he was racist, saying little sh*t against women. But once he started getting Black people out of jail and giving people that free money. Aww baby, we love Trump. We need him back in office. We need him back because, baby, them checks. Them stimulus checks. Trump, we miss you.”

Sexyy Red Votes

“I love Trump. He funny to me,” she added at the time. “I used to be watching him talking to people. He used to be calling people fat. He just bold. He funny. We need people like him.” Sexyy Red has clearly had a change of heart, and while not everyone agrees with her decision, fans are glad that she's speaking up for what she believes in.

Sexyy Red isn't the only femcee showing loving to Vice President Harris these days, however. Later today, Cardi B and GloRilla are also scheduled to support her at her Milwaukee rally. Glo plans to perform while Cardi will speak to the crowd. What do you think of Sexyy Red endorsing Kamala Harris despite previously supporting Donald Trump? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

