Sexyy Red Slams Parody Account For Claiming She Wants To Be In A Polyamorous Relationship With GloRilla & Brandon Ingram

Social media can be a nasty place and a lot of times, celebrities are prime targets for trolls who want to farm engagement. Sexyy Red unfortunately found herself in the middle of this very situation this week. A parody account by the name of Hoops Crave (a fake affiliate of Pop Crave), started a wild rumor that the Missouri femcee wanted to be a in a throuple.
Specifically with her dear friend and collaborator, GloRilla and her new-ish NBA boyfriend, Brandon Ingram. The page included a screenshot of a fake comment left by Sexyy Red underneath one of Glo's IG Story posts featuring Ingram.
It reads, "B*tch lets be sister wives." The Hoops Crave post says, "Sexyy Red wants a poly relationship with Brandon Ingram and GloRilla."
The "Get It Sexyy" rapper, who's typically not one to get too upset that often, snapped.
"I wasn’t even gone say nun but dis is wierd and fake asf," she writes. "I don’t even play des kinda games df… & whoever sat there and thought to do dis is hella lame !!"
Another parody page named IngramAlerts also got in on the action. "Make sure yall vote Brandon Ingram for Allstar" with a link to the actual NBA All Star voting site. GloRilla was not amused by both posts adding, "Dats fake stop playing wit me."
Sexyy Red Rolling Loud Australia
While this is sad to see happen, it's good that fans are rallying around the ladies. One fan writes, "I’m glad you said something cause this shit is weird; but you know these weirdos don’t got sh*t else to do!!!! Whoever made this lie up need to CHOKE."
Another writes, "I don’t understand the appeal of those types of accounts. Like how does anyone find them funny."
Hopefully, this won't affect the trio too much going forward.
Luckily, brighter things are ahead for these three. That especially goes for Sexyy Red who is headlining at Rolling Loud Australia next March. Gunna and Ken Carson are joining her in that slot for the two day festival. It runs from March 7-8.