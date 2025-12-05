Special – Song by GloRilla

GloRilla wants the world to know: no one else compares.

GloRilla taps into a softer but still fiercely confident lane on “Special,” a track built around the need for real affirmation. Not because she doubts herself, but because she knows she deserves it. "Special" finds Glo bouncing over a smooth, melodic beat while reminding her partner exactly why she stays on his mind. She flips between flexing and honesty, wanting him to say out loud what she already knows. The message being: no one else compares. On the track, GloRilla delivers her trademark bravado, giving fans a catchy, relatable anthem about being chosen, praised, and loved loudly.

Release Date: December 5, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics

Special like my name Katе (Yup)
Fresh as hell, this game day
Glory Hallelujah, no other b--ch got this name
Two-seater, I'm switching lanes (Vroom)

