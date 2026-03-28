GloRilla Seemingly Responds To Pregnancy Rumors

GloRilla is looking forward to another big year for her, even if her career moves often coincide with some gossip around her name. Thanks to recent public outings and a photoshoot from earlier this month, fans have speculated that she's pregnant. While these are just presumptive social media rumors and fan interpretations that have not been confirmed by any means, some folks think the Memphis rapper just responded to them.

Via an Instagram Story from earlier today (Saturday, March 28), she shared a clip of her dancing that a fan page posted. However, it was the song choice here that really caught fans' attention, as covered by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram.

Specifically, Glo shared her Real Boston Richey collab "Bad Bih 4 Ya" from her 2024 project, Ehhthang Ehhthang. Even more specifically, in the clip she shared on IG, she included the following lines from her first verse: "Crop tops in the wintertime, showing off my flat-a** bеlly / Got to watch my back, though, all these f**k n***as want to get mе pregnant."

As such, some die-hards believe the 26-year-old directly clapped back at rumors from the Internet. Or, on the other hand, it could be a sly back-handed reference that the men in question succeeded. Either way, maybe this is just a coincidence and is not an actual response to the unfounded pregnancy rumors.

Who Is GloRilla Dating?

Also, many fans doubt the pregnancy rumors to begin with because of GloRilla's recent gym progress. But again, these are just interpretations and fan theories. If she does get pregnant (or if she already is, as some fans allege), she will more than likely share the news on her own terms. So maybe fans are reading too deeply into social media posts and public appearances.

Nevertheless, GloRilla has a lot of success to address. Spotify's list of up-and-coming MCs divided many fans, but Glo got a spot on it. She's a hit-maker with a lot more to share with the world, and hopefully her 2026 continues her artistic progression. Even if gossip gets in the way, all this commotion only adds to more interest.