GloRilla Debunks Pregnancy Rumors While Courtside At Grizzlies Game

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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GloRilla Debunks Pregnancy Rumors Courtside Memphis Grizzlies
Apr 3, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; American rapper GloRilla poses during a timeout druring the game between the Toronto Raptors and the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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GloRilla fans have been speculating about pregnancy rumors for weeks, but the Memphis star doesn't know what they're talking about.

GloRilla was court-side at the Memphis Grizzlies game in their home city last night (Friday, April 3) to see her man Brandon Ingram and his Toronto Raptors face off against them. The Raptors took the win, but that wasn't the only big update of the night. She also seemed to clap back at recent and rampant pregnancy rumors during an appearance on the FedEx Forum arena's Jumbotron.

As caught by The Shade Room, the Memphis star rubbed her belly and mouthed "Who?" to the camera, brushing off the speculation. It's not the most explicit clap-back in the world, but considering that GloRilla already seemed to dismiss pregnancy rumors before, the message is coming through clearly for fans.

Of course, some fans still aren't believing this, and will keep their tinfoil hats on until they find something more convincing for them. In any case, this is the kind of thing folks won't know for sure until she announces any potential development. But the gossip train continues to run, so Glo will probably have to deal with this for a little while.

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GloRilla Responds To Pregnancy Rumors

GloRilla's last purported response to pregnancy rumors was via a song choice in an Instagram Story post. It was the "Bad Bih 4 Ya" collab with Real Boston Richey from her 2024 project Ehhthang Ehhthang, and the clip showed off the following bars: "Crop tops in the wintertime, showing off my flat-a** bеlly / Got to watch my back, though, all these f**k n***as want to get mе pregnant."

While this isn't an explicit denial (and neither is this Grizzlies pop-out), it all adds up. In any case, Glo probably knows exactly what she's doing and won't bother yet to crash the party and shut down the speculation outright.

Beyond that, GloRilla's recent gym recaps online also caused fans to speculate about her. Whether they added to pregnancy rumors or took away from them, fans still had a lot of discussion over this.

We'll see if the Memphis femcee comes through with a more firm address in the future. Either way, all this ruckus can only help her visibility and profile.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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