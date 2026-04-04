GloRilla Debunks Pregnancy Rumors While Courtside At Grizzlies Game

GloRilla was court-side at the Memphis Grizzlies game in their home city last night (Friday, April 3) to see her man Brandon Ingram and his Toronto Raptors face off against them. The Raptors took the win, but that wasn't the only big update of the night. She also seemed to clap back at recent and rampant pregnancy rumors during an appearance on the FedEx Forum arena's Jumbotron.

As caught by The Shade Room, the Memphis star rubbed her belly and mouthed "Who?" to the camera, brushing off the speculation. It's not the most explicit clap-back in the world, but considering that GloRilla already seemed to dismiss pregnancy rumors before, the message is coming through clearly for fans.

Of course, some fans still aren't believing this, and will keep their tinfoil hats on until they find something more convincing for them. In any case, this is the kind of thing folks won't know for sure until she announces any potential development. But the gossip train continues to run, so Glo will probably have to deal with this for a little while.

GloRilla Responds To Pregnancy Rumors

GloRilla's last purported response to pregnancy rumors was via a song choice in an Instagram Story post. It was the "Bad Bih 4 Ya" collab with Real Boston Richey from her 2024 project Ehhthang Ehhthang, and the clip showed off the following bars: "Crop tops in the wintertime, showing off my flat-a** bеlly / Got to watch my back, though, all these f**k n***as want to get mе pregnant."

While this isn't an explicit denial (and neither is this Grizzlies pop-out), it all adds up. In any case, Glo probably knows exactly what she's doing and won't bother yet to crash the party and shut down the speculation outright.

Beyond that, GloRilla's recent gym recaps online also caused fans to speculate about her. Whether they added to pregnancy rumors or took away from them, fans still had a lot of discussion over this.