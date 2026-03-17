GloRilla Shows Off Incredible Gym Progress, And Fans Are Taking Notice

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 7: GloRilla performs onstage during Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival at Hard Rock Stadium on March 7, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
GloRilla has been taking a bit of a break from music to go all out in the gym, and the progress is becoming noticeable.

GloRilla is an artist who has had incredible growth over the past few years. She has become one of the most beloved female MCs in the game, and she continues to tour and put on a show for her fans.

Over the past few months, Glo has been participating in a new journey that seems to be catching on. She has been going hard in the gym and appears eager to show people that she is the real deal. From time to time, fans get blessed with videos of her workout progress.

This past week, however, GloRilla delivered perhaps her biggest gym progress video yet. As you will see in the clip below, Glo looks fantastic, and she is pushing more weight than ever before. It is the kind of progress video that could very well motivate those watching to also get involved with their own fitness journey.

Read More: GloRilla's Sister Gets Dragged Into 50 Cent & Young Buck's Beef

GloRilla In The Gym

As you can very clearly see here, GloRilla has gotten to a point where she has gained some muscle mass. Her muscles are defined, and it is clear in her thighs, arms, and shoulders. With every video, it feels like she is gaining confidence with her movements and the various exercises she can pull off.

Gym progress is one of those things that is incredibly satisfying to see. At the first, the gym can be tough, but if you are consistent, the gains are a matter of when, not if.

In the midst of all of this, fans are certainly hopeful for GloRilla to deliver some new music very soon. Her last project was a huge success, and there is this sense that she could outdo herself with whatever is on the horizon.

With that being said, the Summer is going to arrive sooner rather than later, and that would be the perfect time for Glo to come through with some fresh heat. Hopefully, it's in the chamber.

Read More: Gloss Up Reveals She Was Arrested Over Beef With GloRilla’s Sister

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash 2023 Music GloRilla Shows Off Her Gym Progress, Dispels BBL Myths
Welcome To The Amazing Mostro Show Presented By Puma - Front Row &amp; Backstage - February 2024 New York Fashion Week Music GloRilla Hits The Gym Ahead Of "Hot Girl Summer" Tour With Megan Thee Stallion
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Executive Arrivals Music GloRilla Gets Accused Of Stealing Six Figures From Atlanta Investor
2024 CMT Music Awards - Arrivals Music Glorilla's Mugshot Has Released Following Her DUI Arrest
Comments 0