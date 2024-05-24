GloRilla Gets Accused Of Stealing Six Figures From Atlanta Investor

It's been a big month for Memphis-born rapper GloRilla, as she just recently kicked off a tour alongside Megan Thee Stallion. The duo made headlines earlier this week when they invited Cardi B to join them onstage at Madison Square Garden, giving their NYC audience even more than they bargained for. Aside from touring, Glo has also been hard at work promoting her latest mixtape Ehhthang Ehhthang, showing off her impressive progress at the gym, and more.

While it appears as though the "Tomorrow 2" performer has nothing but good things going for her these days, she was recently hit with an unexpected set of allegations. During an appearance on The Morning Hustle this week, Atlanta investor Aristotle accused GloRilla of taking six figures from him and failing to fulfill a contract.

Aristotle Puts GloRilla On Blast

"GloRilla, she stole some money from me," he claimed. "I paid her some money, over six figures to do something for me and she didn't complete the tasks. She's still got two more tasks to complete." Aristotle continued, revealing that he was still in the process of getting the debacle sorted out in court. "It's on contract," he said, "And I'm still going to court about that... It's been a year, since March of last year."

The investor was then asked whether or not she allegedly signed the contract before she blew up. According to him, she had already been pretty successful at the time. "She was big," he recalled. "It's just you know, celebrity cocky 'I'm not gonna fulfill the contract' sh*t. You know how that sh*t go." What do you think of an investor accusing GloRilla of failing to follow through with a contract? What about him alleging that she "stole some money" from him? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

