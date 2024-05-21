GloRilla Makes A Bold Claim About What Her Project Can Do For Fans

Last month GloRilla dropped her new mixtape Ehhthang Ehhthang. It's her second official project following the Anyways, Life's Great... EP that dropped in late 2022. The new project was led off by two singles, both of which have been pretty successful. The first of the bunch was "Yeah Glo!" which grabbed some pretty notable cosigns from celebs like LeBron James. The song is still sitting inside the top 30 of the Hot 100 this week and has over 60 million streams on Spotify.

The second single was a high-profile crossover with Megan Thee Stallion. The two intense MCs teamed up for the song "Wanna Be" which is off to just as hot of a start as its predecessor. The track impressively debuted in the top 20 of the Hot 100 peaking at number 11. It's also still hovering on the chart inside the top 50 this week. The album itself also unsurprisingly performed well landing in the top 20 of the Billboard 200 and sticking on the chart ever since its release. That hasn't stopped Glo from continuing to promote the record, including making a hilarious claim in a recent tweet. Check out what she had to say below.

GloRilla's New Album Might Make Your Butt Grow

In a tweet, one of Glo's fans claims that the new album has her working harder than usual at the gym. Glo herself caught the tweet and seemed to confirm that it was an intentional choice on her part. "My mixtape literally will make yo ass grow I seen it with my own two eyes" she said in a quote tweet reply. That post sparked even more responses from fans about what kinds of gains the record was helping them achieve.

What do you think of GloRilla's hilarious claim that her new album will compel fans to get a few extra reps in at the gym? What's your favorite song from the recently released mixtape? Let us know in the comment section below.

