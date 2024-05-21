BET Awards 2024 Nominations: Best Female Hip Hop Artist

The 2024 BET Awards will continue the prestigious celebration of excellence in Black entertainment and culture. This year’s nominees for Best Female Hip Hop Artist encapsulate the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of the genre. As expected from such a prestigious ceremony, the competition this year in just about every category is fierce. However, the Best Female Hip Hop Artist category has to be among the most unpredictable because of its stacked lineup. All eight trailblazing female artists have carved out their own space, pushing the boundaries of creativity and authenticity.

Cardi B

Since she dropped “Bodak Yellow” in 2017, Cardi B has dominated the music industry. Although her only album right now was released six years ago, she has remained relevant every year since then. This year is no different, and it’s no surprise she’s being recognized once again by the BET Awards. Over the past year, she released hit songs like “Bongos” ft. Megan Thee Stallion, and “Enough (Miami),” among others. With two awards in this category already, a win in 2024 would make her the third most-awarded artist in the category alongside Megan Thee Stallion.

Doja Cat was first nominated in this category in 2020. Altogether, including 2024’s nod, it brings it up to three nominations for the rapper in this category. Sadly, she unfortunately didn’t win any of the previous two nominations. However, at the 2024 BET Awards, the “Agora Hills” rapper could finally bag a win in this highly competitive category. While she is up against strong contenders, she has a pretty good chance of winning. With her Scarlet album and songs like “Paint the Town Red” to her name, she could take it this time.

When GloRilla debuted in 2019, not everyone saw the vision of the artist she could be. However, since then, brick by brick, she has built a name and a space for herself in the industry. She was first nominated in this category at last year’s ceremony but lost to Latto. At the 2024 BET Awards, however, she could finally take home her first Best Female Hip Hop Artist win.

The ascent of Ice Spice has been nothing short of phenomenal. The 24-year-old rapper burst onto the scene in 2022 with her viral hit, “Munch (Feelin’ U).” Since then, she has risen the ranks at an unbelievable pace and is now regarded as one of the most exciting new acts in Hip Hop. Her first BET nod came in 2023 when she was nominated in four categories. While she missed out on all four, she has another chance at the 2024 BET Awards. This time, she’s up for three awards, one of which is the coveted Best Female Hip Hop Artist award. Considering the lineup, she may be regarded as the underdog. However, the biggest mistake anyone could make would be underestimating her and undermining her chances.

Latto

The current holder of this award, Latto, has had a taste of the glory, and she’s come back for more. The rapper had a good year, releasing notable tracks like “Seven” with Jungkook, “Issa Party” ft. BabyDrill, and “Sunday Service.” There’s no question about why she was shortlisted; her chances are just as good as the other nominees’. It’s her fourth nomination so far in this category. If she defends the crown she currently holds, it would be her second win in the Best Female Hip Hop Artist category.

Megan Thee Stallion

Without a doubt, Megan Thee Stallion is one of the biggest female acts in the current Hip Hop scene. She has been nominated in this category every year since 2019 and has won three of those nominations so far. Evidently, the quality of her work speaks for itself, and that’s why she is one of the biggest threats on this list. Her record-breaking track “Hiss” is arguably the biggest female Hip Hop track of 2024. The rapper has an impeccable record, and she may very well take home the gold again at the 2024 BET Awards.

Nicki Minaj

It goes without saying, Nicki Minaj is Hip Hop royalty. Widely regarded as the Queen of Rap, she is also the most nominated and awarded artist in this category. She has been nominated a whopping 14 times, and has won seven of those so far. At the 2024 BET Awards, she could extend her impressive record with an eighth win. Minaj’s highly anticipated fifth album was released in December 2023. The project contains many fire tracks, including “FTCU,” “Everybody,” and “Super Freaky Girl,” among others. Additionally, it has been praised by listeners around the globe. It would certainly not be shocking if the beloved album secures the rapper another Best Female Hip Hop Artist win.

It’s Sexyy Red’s world, and we’re all just living in it. The rapper has had an unbelievable year and has been on an insane run since early 2023. Releasing hit solo tracks and being featured on other hit songs, she’s undoubtedly one of the hottest female rappers right now. Admittedly, she is the underdog, as this is her very first nomination in this category. However, her influence and renown in the music industry over the past year have been undeniable. At the 2024 BET Awards, Sexyy Red has a good chance of taking home the award for Best Female Hip Hop Artist. It’s anyone’s game at this point, and that’s how strong the lineup is. That’s what makes it so exciting. Tune in on June 30 to see whose side the scale will tip toward.

