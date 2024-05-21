BET Awards 2024 Nominations: Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

On June 30, celebrities and fans will gather for the 2024 BET Awards. In the category of Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, several phenomenal women have been nominated. All the artists up for the award released some of their best music in the past year, which means it could go one of eight ways. Between the first-time nominee Victoria Monét and the Queen of the BET Awards, Beyoncé, there’s no telling who will emerge victorious. Nonetheless, it’s been a wonderful time for R&B and Pop music, and these women are at the forefront of the genre right now.

With ten wins out of 18 nominations, Beyoncé is both the most awarded and the most nominated in the category. SZA won the award last year and is also up for the trophy again. New faces include Muni Long, who achieved viral success once again with “Made For You,” and the Amapiano Princess, Tyla. All women deserve their flowers for delivering exceptional music and performances over the past year. Here are the eight women nominated for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist at the 2024 BET Awards.

Beyoncé

She needs no introduction. Beyoncé has picked up ten wins in this category and is looking to extend her number of wins to 11. Her first win came in 2004, and 20 years later, she is up against a new crop of artists. This testament to her longevity and legacy is evident in her constant reinvention of her artistry. Following her acclaimed Renaissance World Tour and its accompanying film, it’s no surprise why Queen Bey has emerged as the third most nominated act at the upcoming 2024 BET Awards.

Tyla

Tyla is a first-time nominee in this category and boasts four nods at the 2024 BET Awards. The South African starlet achieved worldwide success in 2023 with her viral hit “Water.” Since then, it’s been up for Tyla. The smash hit made waves across the globe, stamping her name into people’s consciousness. She’s currently raising the bar with her sound and pushing the gospel of Amapiano music to the rest of the world. She’s arguably the underdog of not just the category but the entire ceremony.

Victoria Monét

Once upon a time, Victoria Monét was known more for her songwriting prowess. Today, she’s one of the biggest names in music. After the massive success of her debut album, Jaguar II, the world now knows her as an artist and performer in her own right. At the upcoming 2024 BET Awards, Monét is nominated for four awards and will also perform on the main stage.

Coco Jones

After a steady ascent to mainstream stardom, Coco Jones is now here to stay. She earned her first nomination in this category last year and can now boast of back-to-back nods. Early last year, she released the deluxe edition of her acclaimed EP, What I Didn’t Tell You. Since then, she has been all over, boosting her popularity through Christmas music and multiple live performances.

In 2023, Doja Cat made the confident leap back to her rap roots. Evidently, the gamble she took on herself paid off. Scarlet, her fourth album, was a definitive body of work. While she’s stirred up some controversy in the past year, Doja’s talents have never been up for question. With a perfect blend of Hip Hop, R&B, and trap, Scarlet proved Doja’s ability to rap alongside the best of them. She has been hard at work the last few months, completing the North American leg of The Scarlet Tour.

H.E.R.

She may have just one studio album to her name, but H.E.R. is R&B royalty. Since 2018, she has been nominated in this category and has gained yet another nod at the 2024 BET Awards. Altogether, she has seven nods, making her the third most nominated woman in the Best Female R&B/Pop Artist category. Since her 2023 nomination, H.E.R. sang on The Color Purple soundtrack, joined Coldplay on tour, and performed with Usher at the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Muni Long

Muni Long might have just scored her first award in this category, but she has been hard at work in the industry for years. She’s penned songs for several notable names, from Rihanna to Ariana Grande. After achieving mainstream success with “Hrs and Hrs” in 2022, she continued her run with the viral hit “Made for Me.” As one of three first-time nominees, Muni Long is definitely one of the underdogs of the night. She will also be performing on the main stage at the awards ceremony.

With five nominations at the 2024 BET Awards, SZA is the third most nominated artist of the night. She’s aiming for a second win, following her success in the category at last year’s ceremony. It comes as no surprise why she’s one of the favorites to win. SZA’s impressive run with SOS continued deep into 2023. In fact, she’s still reaping the rewards of her talents almost two years later. She is currently on the 2024 run of her SOS Tour, with shows scattered across the United States, Europe, Canada, New Zealand, and South America.

