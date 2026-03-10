Over the weekend, Gloss Up made some interesting revelations on Scrappy's Instagram Live, as captured by XXL. According to her, she was recently arrested for getting into a verbal altercation with GloRilla's sister, Victoria Woods. She also alleged that Woods, who also goes by Scar Face, recently lost a fight. Apparently, Scar Face put her on blast in the past, which she didn't appreciate whatsoever.

"F**k that bi*ch. That bi*ch should have never said my f**king name," she declared. "I wasn't even in that sh*t. That h*e kept saying my name. Now, bi*ch, eat it."

It didn't take long for Scar Face to fire back. She even challenged the femcee to a boxing match. "Now, Gloss, you already know your Sean Kingston-looking a**, you should be the last b*tch coming for me on the planet Earth," she said on Instagram. "You sent them h*es to try to do some sh*t on 20 Vs. 1. Them h*es swung and missed and ran, b*tch."

"Gloss, get in the ring," she added. "I challenge you to get in the ring....Get in the ring for $10K."

Are Gloss Up & GloRilla Still Friends?

The back-and-forth didn't stop there, however. Gloss Up went on to share an Instagram post featuring several selfies, in which she wore a t-shirt with Scar Face on it. She also posted a video of Scar Face fighting. Eventually, she deleted both.

Scar Face proceeded to hop on Instagram to explain why her sister is no longer friends with Gloss Up. She claims that their falling out began when Gloss's actions started to cause problems between Glo and her peers, including JT.