GloRilla Shows Off Her Gym Progress, Dispels BBL Myths

HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash 2023
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 17: Rapper GloRilla performs onstage during 2023 HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash at State Farm Arena on June 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

GloRilla is proud of herself.

GloRilla is an artist who has been having a bit of a victory lap as of late. Overall, things are going exceptionally well for her. She has a huge hit on her hands with "Yeah Glo!" Furthermore, her project Ehhthang Ehhthang was one of the best projects to drop in the month of April. She also came through with a viral track with Megan Thee Stallion that led to an even more viral challenge on TikTok. Needless to say, things are going well for her. Not to mention, with festival season coming up, we will definitely see more of her.

In between all of this, GloRilla has been finding some time for the gym. Plenty of artists have been hitting the gym as of late as they look to improve themselves and just get their discipline up. As it pertains to GloRilla, she has been incredibly proud of the progress she has made. She has every right to be too, as getting into the gym is no easy task. Taking to Twitter, she showed off her progress, saying "I been in da gym getting dat ass phat now here come all the BBL allegations. I can't win for losing."

GloRilla Speaks

It is no surprise that Glo would want to get ahead of any BBL allegations. After all, this is a trend that is very prevalent these days. Many have enhanced their features, and some don't know how to tell the difference between enhanced and natural. That said Glo is proud of herself and wants everyone to know she is doing it the right way.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. What did you think of GloRilla and her most recent project? Was it your favorite from her so far? Do you think the BBL craze around the world has gotten out of hand? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

