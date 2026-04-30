GloRilla's Sister Victoria Involved In Car Accident

BY Zachary Horvath
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GloRilla performs during the Hot Girl Summer Tour stop at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Thursday, May 30, 2024.
GloRilla performs during the Hot Girl Summer Tour stop at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Thursday, May 30, 2024. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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GloRilla's sister, Victoria Woods, thankfully seems to be okay despite her car suffering some pretty severe damage.

New photos have hit the internet showing Victoria Woods, the sister of GloRilla, in a car accident. Victoria, who many people have dubbed as BroRilla, thankfully appears to be okay, all things considered. The images, which have been shared by Live Bitez, show that her vehicle took the brunt of the collision.

Interestingly, there looks to be no other car with damage visible in these pictures. As a result, it's making us wonder if this was a single car crash or not. Victoria Woods vehicle, a red Genesis G70 sedan, has lots of damage along the driver's side.

Both doors on that side, as well as a little of the rear fender, have minor to major dents and/or deep paint scratches.

Victoria, on the other hand, appears to not be injured in the slightest. The photos show her sitting cross legged in the driver's seat. Weirdly, though, she may actually be sitting on someone's lap as someone else's feet appear to be next to her.

At the time of writing this, it appears that she has yet to comment on the situation. There's also no police report available that would give us details on where and when this occurred.

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GloRilla & Victoria Wood's Beef

GloRilla also hasn't said anything about it either it seems; however, that's not too surprising. For the last couple of months, Victoria has been calling her out on social media for allegedly neglecting the family.

Big Glo did respond by showing thankful texts from their mom, for example. But more recently, she seemingly expressed her issues with Victoria on wax. During her appearance on Latto's "GOMF" single, the hitmaker rapped, "Get out my face, ho (Ho), beggin' for change, ho (Yup) / Get you a hustle and get that p**sy out your face, ho (Yup)." She then adds: "You coulda been anything, it's a million ways to get paid, ho (Yup) / But you ain't sh*t but a freaky stud that's laced, ho."

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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