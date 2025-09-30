Cardi B Tries To Explain Her Fiery Rant About Ice Spice

2025 Global Citizen Festival
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 27: Cardi B performs onstage during the 2025 Global Citizen Festival at Central Park on September 27, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Global Citizen)
Cardi B's tensions with Ice Spice have been reignited with one another since the former took some shots at her on her new album.

Cardi B has made it clear over these last couple of weeks that she's not going to back down from her foes in the rap game. Her sophomore album, AM I THE DRAMA?, was chockful of disses for the likes of JT, BIA, and even Lil Uzi Vert. But she's also made it hatred for Ice Spice pretty clear as well.

On "Magnet," she raps in response to a past song from the "Munch" rapper. "Slow-face b*tch (B*tch), whose spot is you takin'? (Who?) / My spot's forever, ho, I'm like a Dalmatian (Who?)." Her beefs have escalated as a result of this clap back among others.

However, it seems her tensions with the drill femcee are getting taken up a notch. Earlier today, some audio of Cardi B leaked on the internet. When this occurred remains a mystery at the time of writing.

But in the clip, caught by DJ Akademiks, she goes on a vicious rant about the "Baddie Baddie" songwriter. It's a pretty intense and uncomfortable listen as the Grammy winner vows to square up with her competitor.

"I'ma show y’all!" I’m not Latto!" She continues, "I'ma beat her the f*ck up! I'ma knock her the f**k out! [...] All y’all! I'ma beat her a*s. I'ma get RIOT beat up by my n****s. Y’all gonna see what the f*ck is up! You think I’m pu**y a*s Latto?"

Cardi B Ice Spice Beef

Then, the man or men she's on the phone with let her know she's in town. Cardi yells, "She in New York?! Tell her to link up! N****s think I’m Latto? You think I’m [Nicki Minaj]? I’ll beat you the f*ck up, all y’all!"

Now, Cardi B is explaining the audio, while also taking the time to apologize to her collaborator, Latto.

In her string of tweets also caught by Akademiks, the South Bronx native reaffirms that she "fck with Latto HEAVY!!" and that she "respect everything about her including her team."

She says she will "privately buy her a bag" to help make up for her comments.

Elsewhere, she seemingly reveals who originally recorded the audio. In her post, she demands that James (Rosemond Jr.), Spice's manager, share the entire conversation, which she claims is 11 minutes long and provides more necessary context to her fiery threats.

"But wait James… cuz I just know you didn’t only record the beginning of that conversation.. go ahead baby post the whole 11 minute convo when Ice Spice said she was in her feelings all because I said Sexyy deserved a BET Award and she had just won some iHeart award I wasn’t even thinking about.. POST IT ALL!!! You came to bang right???"

They are still going back and forth as we speak, and it appears that we are just getting started here.

