cardi b ice spice beef

Music
Ice Spice's Manager Denies Leaking Cardi B's Intense Phone Call
Cardi B has had a wild day today, with the catalyst of the craziness being a leaked phone call where she threatens to beat up Ice Spice.
By
Zachary Horvath
September 30, 2025
172 Views
Music
Cardi B Tries To Explain Her Fiery Rant About Ice Spice
Cardi B's tensions with Ice Spice have been reignited with one another since the former took some shots at her on her new album.
By
Zachary Horvath
September 30, 2025
1005 Views