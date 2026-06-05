Joe Budden Reacts To Latto Disproving His Drake Ghostwriting Claims

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Joe Budden Reacts Latto Disproving Drake Ghostwriting Claims
Rapper Latto opens for Lizzo Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Ebony Cox / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
"The Joe Budden Podcast" discussed musical influence, artistic camaraderie, and creative processes in relation to Latto and Drake.

Joe Budden recently suggested that Drake may be writing for Latto, a claim that she already shut down in her music. But she recently disproved Budden's assumption by posting a picture of a whiteboard she wrote her lyrics on, which he responded to on his self-titled podcast.

As caught by Stag on Twitter, Budden's cohosts teased him for Big Mama's clap-back, with Sasha positing he was talking about her flow and not her actual bars. Parks and the crew also joked about never seeing an MC write verses on a whiteboard before, but they affirmed everyone has their own creative process.

As for Joe Budden's specific response, he said he's not trying to be funny, acknowledging that somebody not writing their raps is a "heavy accusation." But he said he never meant to specifically accuse Latto of this, counting down her previous prowess. Rather, Budden spoke on "listening to somebody so much that their influence kind of rubs off on you when you write. She could really listen to Drake 24/7 and loves that flow so much that now, when she writes, that's what's happening. I wasn't trying to say she don't write her s**t."

In addition, he recalled when he was mainly a rapper, trying his best not to hear other rappers due to that risk of influence and inspiration. Ish praised the Atlanta-based femcee and pointed out how the 6ix God has been "the biggest artist of her lifetime," being a north star. In fact, he even pointed out how, prior to Drake and Joe Budden's beef, The Boy took inspiration from the Slaughterhouse lyricist.

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Joe Budden Responds To Latto

The JBP pointed out how Drake inspires and influences many other rappers, so specifically dogging on Latto for this is disingenuous. "Latto, I'm sorry," Budden said. "I wasn't trying to imply that, I wasn't trying to play with your pen like that. I get how it sounded like that. So my bad."

We will see if there's another chapter in this saga or if this is the end of the road. Latto has other Big Mama narratives to worry about, whether it's her diss towards Cardi B or her relationship with 21 Savage.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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