Joe Budden Reacts To Latto Disproving His Drake Ghostwriting Claims

Joe Budden recently suggested that Drake may be writing for Latto, a claim that she already shut down in her music. But she recently disproved Budden's assumption by posting a picture of a whiteboard she wrote her lyrics on, which he responded to on his self-titled podcast.

As caught by Stag on Twitter, Budden's cohosts teased him for Big Mama's clap-back, with Sasha positing he was talking about her flow and not her actual bars. Parks and the crew also joked about never seeing an MC write verses on a whiteboard before, but they affirmed everyone has their own creative process.

As for Joe Budden's specific response, he said he's not trying to be funny, acknowledging that somebody not writing their raps is a "heavy accusation." But he said he never meant to specifically accuse Latto of this, counting down her previous prowess. Rather, Budden spoke on "listening to somebody so much that their influence kind of rubs off on you when you write. She could really listen to Drake 24/7 and loves that flow so much that now, when she writes, that's what's happening. I wasn't trying to say she don't write her s**t."

In addition, he recalled when he was mainly a rapper, trying his best not to hear other rappers due to that risk of influence and inspiration. Ish praised the Atlanta-based femcee and pointed out how the 6ix God has been "the biggest artist of her lifetime," being a north star. In fact, he even pointed out how, prior to Drake and Joe Budden's beef, The Boy took inspiration from the Slaughterhouse lyricist.

Joe Budden Responds To Latto

The JBP pointed out how Drake inspires and influences many other rappers, so specifically dogging on Latto for this is disingenuous. "Latto, I'm sorry," Budden said. "I wasn't trying to imply that, I wasn't trying to play with your pen like that. I get how it sounded like that. So my bad."