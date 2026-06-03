Latto Responds To Joe Budden's Insinuation That Drake Is Writing For Her

Latto is fresh off her new album, Big Mama. This album was initially going to be her retirement project. However, after giving birth, the artist has decided that she is still passionate about music and that her initial retirement announcement was a bit hasty.

With that being said, her album has been out for a few days now, and fans are starting to give their takes on the music. Some have remarked that there are a few songs in which Latto sounds a bit like Drake. This has been something Latto has been told throughout her career, but especially so on this album.

In fact, during a recent episode of the Joe Budden Podcast, Budden suggested that Drake might be ghostwriting for Latto. The artist heard this suggestion and decided to come through with a response.

Latto posted a photo of a whiteboard in which she was writing her own lyrics, she then tagged Budden in the photo, to let him know that he is mistaken.

Latto Proves Herself

Hip-hop fans know that Drake is a phenomenal writer. While he did go through his own ghostwriting scandal, there is no doubt that he has written for other artists before. This is why Budden's recent comments aren't super far-fetched.

However, Latto is a proud artist, and it makes sense that she wouldn't want to have to deal with these kinds of allegations. They put her authenticity into question, and they also create more questions about Drake's long-term involvement in her art.