Latto Responds To Joe Budden's Insinuation That Drake Is Writing For Her

BY Alexander Cole
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Jan 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and singer Latto on the court after a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Joe Budden recently insinuated that Drake might be writing for Latto, and the "Big Mama" artist did not appreciate that.

Latto is fresh off her new album, Big Mama. This album was initially going to be her retirement project. However, after giving birth, the artist has decided that she is still passionate about music and that her initial retirement announcement was a bit hasty.

With that being said, her album has been out for a few days now, and fans are starting to give their takes on the music. Some have remarked that there are a few songs in which Latto sounds a bit like Drake. This has been something Latto has been told throughout her career, but especially so on this album.

In fact, during a recent episode of the Joe Budden Podcast, Budden suggested that Drake might be ghostwriting for Latto. The artist heard this suggestion and decided to come through with a response.

Latto posted a photo of a whiteboard in which she was writing her own lyrics, she then tagged Budden in the photo, to let him know that he is mistaken.

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Latto Proves Herself

Hip-hop fans know that Drake is a phenomenal writer. While he did go through his own ghostwriting scandal, there is no doubt that he has written for other artists before. This is why Budden's recent comments aren't super far-fetched.

However, Latto is a proud artist, and it makes sense that she wouldn't want to have to deal with these kinds of allegations. They put her authenticity into question, and they also create more questions about Drake's long-term involvement in her art.

That said, Joe Budden knows how to stir up conversation, and this is just more proof of that.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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