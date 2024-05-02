Akbar V Drags GloRilla After Alleged Cardi B-Ordered Attack

Earlier this week, Akbar V was out in NYC when her night on the town took a turn for the worse. Reportedly, a fellow clubgoer approached her from behind and attacked her, striking her "multiple times" before she fell to the ground. Now, rumors are circulating as to what caused the unexpected altercation, and who else could possibly be behind it.

One of social media users' first picks is none other than Cardi B, who's known to have a longstanding feud with Akbar. Allegedly, the woman who attacked the former Love & Hip-Hop star is a close friend of Star Brim, one of Cardi's best friends. Apparently, the "Bongos" performer even follows the woman on Instagram. Of course, the debacle has sparked numerous reactions online from fans and critics alike. GloRilla even chimed in recently, which Akbar made clear she didn't appreciate.

Akbar V Goes After GloRilla

“Did da girl have on shell toes?” GloRilla asked jokingly yesterday, retweeting a video of the incident. Akbar wasted no time firing back, unleashing on the femcee for making light of her misfortune. “B*tch ur head look like it bout to pop u slow looking a** lizard a** h*e @GloTheofficial,” she said. Obviously, Akbar isn't messing around, which she also asserted in her response to the attack on Twitter/X.

“Aye tell her blood big Hommie she p*ssy cause she hall a** and ran to the nearest exit and down the block that’s hit ain’t respected yall send the neighborhood crack head [ninja emoji],” she wrote. “And look at this grandma face looking slow looking a** ho here. Bch lol yall h*es are ugky as fk this y i know it was Cardi who sent this lil dirty bum washed up ho didn’t even buy the ho some shoes. b*tch had on sketchers Llh." What do you think of Akbar V reportedly getting attacked in NYC earlier this week? What about her putting GloRilla on blast for her reaction to it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

