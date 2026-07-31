Cardi B Is Tired Of Fans Criticizing Her For Smoking Cigarettes

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Cardi B Tired Fans Criticizing Smoking Cigarettes
Nov 8, 2024; New York, New York, USA; American rapper Cardi B (center) talks to rapper A Boogie Wit da Hoodie (left) during the third quarter between the New York Knicks and the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Cardi B brought up all the recreational substances that are in vogue these days, telling fans not to be hypocritical.

As one of the biggest hip-hop artists today, Cardi B needs to take the edge off sometimes. So a cigarette here and there probably helps her calm down amid new song releases like the recent "AH HA" and all the drama in her personal and celebrity life. It's not ideal, yet everyone has their vices. But Cardi is tired of fans criticizing her for smoking cigarettes, and recently called them hypocrites during a social media livestream while puffing on one in a bonnet and robe.

"Don't be judging me 'cause I be f***ing smoking cigarettes," she remarked, as caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram. "'Cause you b***hes be motherf***ing doing f***ing coke, horse tranquilizers, whippets, f***ing Percs, all types of motherf***ing s**t. F***ing Tusi, all types of motherf***ing drugs, b***h. Y'all better not be f***ing judging me, b***h. F**k is you talking about? I'm a grown b***h with four kids and motherf***ing bills and stress and s**t. But today I had a really, really good day. No judgement here... I'm so bored and I'm up."

This wasn't Cardi B's only fan response this week. She also clapped back at folks pressuring her to get a BBL reduction. "I like my body how it looks right now. I’m comfortable in my skin," the Bronx superstar expressed.

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Cardi B Responds To Fans

Elsewhere, Cardi B is also clarifying her lyrics after the song snippet to the now-released "AH HA" first made the rounds on social media. Some fans thought her bar about "A n**** can't trap me, I won't keep it," referred to a baby, which led her to explain the meaning as about the relationship itself.

This seems harmless enough, but given Cardi romantic past, some fans read very deeply into the line. She continues to deal with gossip about Offset and Stefon Diggs. But Cardi B may be moving on, as rumors have tied her to Nigerian soccer goalkeeper Maduka Okoye.

In any case, we're sure she will have a lot more to respond to fans over with future Internet gossip updates. Cardi is always down for the drama, but she hopes fans let her cool down from it without so much of a hassle.

Read More: Rick Ross’s Greatest Strength Becomes His Achilles Heel On "Set In Stone"

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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