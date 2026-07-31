Cardi B Is Tired Of Fans Criticizing Her For Smoking Cigarettes

As one of the biggest hip-hop artists today, Cardi B needs to take the edge off sometimes. So a cigarette here and there probably helps her calm down amid new song releases like the recent "AH HA" and all the drama in her personal and celebrity life. It's not ideal, yet everyone has their vices. But Cardi is tired of fans criticizing her for smoking cigarettes, and recently called them hypocrites during a social media livestream while puffing on one in a bonnet and robe.

"Don't be judging me 'cause I be f***ing smoking cigarettes," she remarked, as caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram. "'Cause you b***hes be motherf***ing doing f***ing coke, horse tranquilizers, whippets, f***ing Percs, all types of motherf***ing s**t. F***ing Tusi, all types of motherf***ing drugs, b***h. Y'all better not be f***ing judging me, b***h. F**k is you talking about? I'm a grown b***h with four kids and motherf***ing bills and stress and s**t. But today I had a really, really good day. No judgement here... I'm so bored and I'm up."

This wasn't Cardi B's only fan response this week. She also clapped back at folks pressuring her to get a BBL reduction. "I like my body how it looks right now. I’m comfortable in my skin," the Bronx superstar expressed.

Cardi B Responds To Fans

Elsewhere, Cardi B is also clarifying her lyrics after the song snippet to the now-released "AH HA" first made the rounds on social media. Some fans thought her bar about "A n**** can't trap me, I won't keep it," referred to a baby, which led her to explain the meaning as about the relationship itself.

This seems harmless enough, but given Cardi romantic past, some fans read very deeply into the line. She continues to deal with gossip about Offset and Stefon Diggs. But Cardi B may be moving on, as rumors have tied her to Nigerian soccer goalkeeper Maduka Okoye.