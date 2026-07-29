Cardi B Responds To Fans Pressuring Her To Get Another BBL Reduction

BY Aron A.
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Cardi B will perform July 30 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.Cardi B Indianapolis
Cardi B will perform July 30 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
The rapper says she is tired of constant speculation about her appearance.

Every day, Cardi B has some new criticism from her haters, but a lot of times, it relates to her body. The Bronx rapper has been incredibly transparent about the type of work she’s had under the knife. Now, she’s pushing back against the ongoing speculation about her body, telling her critics that they need to stop assuming that she’s constantly undergoing cosmetic procedures

The Bronx rapper addressed the conversation on social media this week after repeatedly seeing comments from people urging her to get a BBL reduction. Cardi said she has already taken steps to reduce her previous enhancements but does not plan to undergo another major procedure.

According to Cardi, she has had two liposuction procedures and one butt reduction. She explained that another reduction would require a more invasive process because of loose skin, which could involve cutting and a lengthy recovery period.

“I like my body how it looks right now. I’m comfortable in my skin,” Cardi B said while responding to critics. She added that she is not interested in taking time away from her busy schedule for another surgery.

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Cardi B Claps Back Over Body Speculation

The rapper also questioned why fans continue to assume she has had new work done every time she appears with a different look. Cardi pointed out that she frequently shares updates from her life and travels, making it unlikely that she would have enough downtime for repeated procedures.

She also defended her current appearance. She said she has been transparent about the methods she uses to maintain her look. Cardi encouraged followers to focus less on speculation and more on healthy habits, mentioning the importance of staying hydrated and maintaining proper digestion.

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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