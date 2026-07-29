Cardi B Responds To Fans Pressuring Her To Get Another BBL Reduction

Every day, Cardi B has some new criticism from her haters, but a lot of times, it relates to her body. The Bronx rapper has been incredibly transparent about the type of work she’s had under the knife. Now, she’s pushing back against the ongoing speculation about her body, telling her critics that they need to stop assuming that she’s constantly undergoing cosmetic procedures.

The Bronx rapper addressed the conversation on social media this week after repeatedly seeing comments from people urging her to get a BBL reduction. Cardi said she has already taken steps to reduce her previous enhancements but does not plan to undergo another major procedure.

According to Cardi, she has had two liposuction procedures and one butt reduction. She explained that another reduction would require a more invasive process because of loose skin, which could involve cutting and a lengthy recovery period.

“I like my body how it looks right now. I’m comfortable in my skin,” Cardi B said while responding to critics. She added that she is not interested in taking time away from her busy schedule for another surgery.

Cardi B Claps Back Over Body Speculation

The rapper also questioned why fans continue to assume she has had new work done every time she appears with a different look. Cardi pointed out that she frequently shares updates from her life and travels, making it unlikely that she would have enough downtime for repeated procedures.