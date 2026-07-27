DJ Akademiks On Cardi B And Maduka Okoye: "You Might As Well Date Me"

DJ Akademiks has never shied away from giving his unfiltered opinion on a given topic. Overall, this has led to some criticism over the years, as well as quite a bit of controversy.
This time around, Akademiks finds himself commenting on the dating rumors involving Cardi B and Nigerian soccer goalkeeper Maduka Okoye. Okoye and Cardi were originally spotted together during Paris Fashion Week. More recently, they appeared to go on a dinner date together.
On his stream, Akademiks commented on the two, stating that Okoye has no chance with someone like Cardi. With a yearly salary of $975K in the Italian Serie A, Ak doesn't believe Okoye has enough money for Cardi B's lavish lifestyle.
"You might as well date me," Akademiks said matter-of-factly.
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DJ Akademiks Says Maduka Okoye Has No Chance
Akademiks went on to say that Cardi B has copped to spending $600K per month on her lifestyle. The hip-hop commentator believes Cardi is an expensive woman, and as a result, she needs someone who can keep up. He believes any man would need at least $1 million per year to be a viable suitor.
The streamer then went on to reveal a conversation he had with Cardi B about Pooh Shiesty. Back in the day, the artist shot his shot with Cardi. However, Cardi told Ak that Pooh Shiesty was simply too young for her. Furthermore, he wasn't established enough for her to truly take him seriously as a suitor.
For now, Cardi B and Maduka Okoye are just enjoying each other's company. Only time will tell if it truly blossoms into a relationship.