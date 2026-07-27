DJ Akademiks On Cardi B And Maduka Okoye: "You Might As Well Date Me"

DJ Akademiks weighed in on the rumors surrounding Cardi B and Maduka Okoye, and as you will hear, he is quite opinionated.

The streamer then went on to reveal a conversation he had with Cardi B about Pooh Shiesty. Back in the day, the artist shot his shot with Cardi. However, Cardi told Ak that Pooh Shiesty was simply too young for her. Furthermore, he wasn't established enough for her to truly take him seriously as a suitor.

Akademiks went on to say that Cardi B has copped to spending $600K per month on her lifestyle. The hip-hop commentator believes Cardi is an expensive woman, and as a result, she needs someone who can keep up. He believes any man would need at least $1 million per year to be a viable suitor.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!