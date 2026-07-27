DJ Akademiks On Cardi B And Maduka Okoye: "You Might As Well Date Me"

BY Alexander Cole
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 24: DJ Akademiks attends Complex's inaugural List[ed] event at Zaytinya on October 24, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Complex)
DJ Akademiks weighed in on the rumors surrounding Cardi B and Maduka Okoye, and as you will hear, he is quite opinionated.

DJ Akademiks has never shied away from giving his unfiltered opinion on a given topic. Overall, this has led to some criticism over the years, as well as quite a bit of controversy.

This time around, Akademiks finds himself commenting on the dating rumors involving Cardi B and Nigerian soccer goalkeeper Maduka Okoye. Okoye and Cardi were originally spotted together during Paris Fashion Week. More recently, they appeared to go on a dinner date together.

On his stream, Akademiks commented on the two, stating that Okoye has no chance with someone like Cardi. With a yearly salary of $975K in the Italian Serie A, Ak doesn't believe Okoye has enough money for Cardi B's lavish lifestyle.

"You might as well date me," Akademiks said matter-of-factly.

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DJ Akademiks Says Maduka Okoye Has No Chance

Akademiks went on to say that Cardi B has copped to spending $600K per month on her lifestyle. The hip-hop commentator believes Cardi is an expensive woman, and as a result, she needs someone who can keep up. He believes any man would need at least $1 million per year to be a viable suitor.

The streamer then went on to reveal a conversation he had with Cardi B about Pooh Shiesty. Back in the day, the artist shot his shot with Cardi. However, Cardi told Ak that Pooh Shiesty was simply too young for her. Furthermore, he wasn't established enough for her to truly take him seriously as a suitor.

For now, Cardi B and Maduka Okoye are just enjoying each other's company. Only time will tell if it truly blossoms into a relationship.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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