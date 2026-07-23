Cardi B Talks Picking Better Men Amid Maduka Okoye Drama

Dating someone's ex almost always comes with baggage, at least in Cardi B's view. The rapper weighed in on the subject during a recent X Spaces conversation, where she recalled her own relationships and why she believes certain romances attract more criticism than others. While discussing the attention surrounding her love life, Cardi admitted her taste in men hasn't always produced the best results. At the same time, she argued that women often take issue when they learn she's dating someone from their past, saying those situations tend to "ruffle women's feathers."
Although Cardi didn't identify anyone by name, the comments come as rumors continue to link her to goalkeeper Maduka Okoye. Neither has publicly addressed speculation about a relationship, but the chatter has fueled renewed interest in the rapper's dating life following her split from Offset.
Read More: Maduka Okoye Accused Of Cheating With Men & Women After Going On Date With Cardi B
There's Still Speculation Regarding The Last Relationship
Rather than distancing herself from the conversation, Cardi leaned into her trademark honesty. She acknowledged she could make better decisions when it comes to choosing partners but made it clear she isn't interested in staying single simply to avoid criticism.
"The p*ssy needs some love too," she said with a laugh. "She can't stay single forever." Yet, there is still speculation surrounding the rapper's relationship with football player Stefon Diggs. The two welcomed a child in the Fall of 2025, but it seems their romance may have fizzled out. With allegations of infidelity and a looming lawsuit hovering over Diggs, the two have kept their status private, with many believing they've officially called it quits.
Check out Cardi B's X Spaces chat below.