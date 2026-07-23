Cardi B Talks Picking Better Men Amid Maduka Okoye Drama

BY Erika Marie
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Feb 16, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Recording artist Cardi B in attendance during the 2020 NBA All Star Game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports
Reflecting on her relationships, Cardi B admitted she'd make different choices while brushing off criticism of her dating life.

Dating someone's ex almost always comes with baggage, at least in Cardi B's view. The rapper weighed in on the subject during a recent X Spaces conversation, where she recalled her own relationships and why she believes certain romances attract more criticism than others. While discussing the attention surrounding her love life, Cardi admitted her taste in men hasn't always produced the best results. At the same time, she argued that women often take issue when they learn she's dating someone from their past, saying those situations tend to "ruffle women's feathers."

Although Cardi didn't identify anyone by name, the comments come as rumors continue to link her to goalkeeper Maduka Okoye. Neither has publicly addressed speculation about a relationship, but the chatter has fueled renewed interest in the rapper's dating life following her split from Offset.

Read More: Maduka Okoye Accused Of Cheating With Men & Women After Going On Date With Cardi B

There's Still Speculation Regarding The Last Relationship

Rather than distancing herself from the conversation, Cardi leaned into her trademark honesty. She acknowledged she could make better decisions when it comes to choosing partners but made it clear she isn't interested in staying single simply to avoid criticism.

"The p*ssy needs some love too," she said with a laugh. "She can't stay single forever." Yet, there is still speculation surrounding the rapper's relationship with football player Stefon Diggs. The two welcomed a child in the Fall of 2025, but it seems their romance may have fizzled out. With allegations of infidelity and a looming lawsuit hovering over Diggs, the two have kept their status private, with many believing they've officially called it quits.

Check out Cardi B's X Spaces chat below.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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