Cardi B's "Twerk" Video With City Girls Has Fans Begging Offset To Get Back Together

Yesterday, Cardi B and City Girls released the video for their collaborative single "Twerk." As expected, the clip was filled with ass, ass, and more ass. That could easily have been predicted though. Yung Miami and Cardi had teased the video for a few days before actually releasing it, noting that the winner of their $25K twerk challenge would be named in the vid. As you all know by now, Offset and Cardi B broke up at the end of last year and their fans have been practically begging them to get back together. The "Twerk" video only furthered that with Set's fans realizing that he's been missing out on a lot these last few days.