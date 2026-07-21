Cardi B Compares Herself To Britney Spears Amid Maduka Okoye Rumors

Cardi B has become one of the biggest celebrities in the hip-hop world. In many respects, she is an A-list star. While this comes with some fantastic benefits, it also comes with some unfortunate pitfalls.

One of those pitfalls is that she can't do anything without that action being critiqued or commented on. If she breaks up with a man, people have something to say. If she has a kid with someone, people have something to say. Moreover, if she is spotted on a date with a new man, once again, people have something to say.

This was proven to be true on Monday as videos were posted online of Cardi B enjoying a dinner date with soccer star Maduka Okoye. Subsequently, fans chimed in with their thoughts on the pairing. Furthermore, Okoye's ex took to social media and aired him out for alleged abuse.

In the aftermath of all of this, Cardi B took to social media, where she offered insight into what it is like to be her. This also led to Cardi comparing her situation to that of Britney Spears.

Cardi B Responds To Online Speculation

Cardi B noted that there are plenty of celebrities getting up to the same things as her. However, those celebrities don't get any coverage. In many ways, she feels like Britney Spears, who was covered obsessively during the 2000s.

It's easy to see where Cardi B is coming from. At the end of the day, being a celebrity during the age of social media cannot be easy. Everyone has an HD camera in their pockets that they can whip out at any time. If it weren't for that, artists and celebrities would have much more privacy.