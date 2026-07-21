Cardi B Compares Herself To Britney Spears Amid Maduka Okoye Rumors

BY Alexander Cole
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Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Musician Cardi B after ithe 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Cardi B's love life has been a common point of discussion on the internet over the years, and that has continued to be the case as of late.

Cardi B has become one of the biggest celebrities in the hip-hop world. In many respects, she is an A-list star. While this comes with some fantastic benefits, it also comes with some unfortunate pitfalls.

One of those pitfalls is that she can't do anything without that action being critiqued or commented on. If she breaks up with a man, people have something to say. If she has a kid with someone, people have something to say. Moreover, if she is spotted on a date with a new man, once again, people have something to say.

This was proven to be true on Monday as videos were posted online of Cardi B enjoying a dinner date with soccer star Maduka Okoye. Subsequently, fans chimed in with their thoughts on the pairing. Furthermore, Okoye's ex took to social media and aired him out for alleged abuse.

In the aftermath of all of this, Cardi B took to social media, where she offered insight into what it is like to be her. This also led to Cardi comparing her situation to that of Britney Spears.

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Cardi B Responds To Online Speculation

Cardi B noted that there are plenty of celebrities getting up to the same things as her. However, those celebrities don't get any coverage. In many ways, she feels like Britney Spears, who was covered obsessively during the 2000s.

It's easy to see where Cardi B is coming from. At the end of the day, being a celebrity during the age of social media cannot be easy. Everyone has an HD camera in their pockets that they can whip out at any time. If it weren't for that, artists and celebrities would have much more privacy.

Ultimately, it is the sad reality of our current world. Unfortunately, it doesn't appear as though things will change anytime soon.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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