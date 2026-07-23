Cardi B Vows To Kick Her Sons Out If They Ever Get A Woman Pregnant

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Finals-San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks
Jun 8, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Entertainer Cardi B walks through the tunnel after performing during halftime during game three of the 2026 NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Cardi B put her foot down on social media this week as she revealed what she would do if one of her sons got a woman pregnant.

Cardi B has had herself a bit of an interesting week thanks to her recent date with Maduka Okoye. The Nigerian soccer star's ex took to social media with allegations of abuse and child neglect. Subsequently, another one of Okoye's exes came out and said the mother of his children was lying, and that he's a good guy.

All of this subsequently led to a response from Cardi B, who said that she really knows how to pick 'em. However, she did say that she also feels like exes hate her and that they love to stir things up when she's happy.

Now, Cardi is taking to social media with her parenting philosophy. This time, she is talking directly to her sons. As she explains, if one of her sons were to get a girl pregnant, he would be kicked out of the house.

Read More: Inside Donald Trump's History Of Pardons & Commutations In Hip Hop

Cardi B Puts Her Foot Down

Her logic is simple. Having a child with someone is a grown-up decision. If you can make grown-up decisions, then you can live like a grown-up in the real world.

It is one of those parenting takes that will certainly lead to debates on social media. After all, everybody has their own parenting style. Some parents prefer to keep their kids at home for as long as possible, regardless of their choices. Others don't, and that's valid as well.

Whatever the case may be, Cardi B has never shied away from giving her opinion, and this is a perfect example of that. No one is going to keep her silenced, regardless of how controversial she may get.

Read More: Future "The Real Me" Review

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Kevin Winter/Getty Images Music Eminem Jokes About His Songs With Jessie Reyez
Nouveau Bar &amp; Grill Winter Wonderland Experience Holiday Toy Drive With Offset Relationships IG Model Alleges Offset Is Trying To Set Up Cardi B's New Boyfriend Stefon Diggs
Cardi B Defends Hair Stylist Testimony Stefon Diggs Case Gossip Cardi B Defends Hair Stylist After Stefon Diggs Testimony & Cheating Rumors
Cardi B Photos Newborn Hip Hop News Music Cardi B Drops Adorable First Photos Of Her Newborn With Stefon Diggs
Comments 0