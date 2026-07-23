Cardi B Vows To Kick Her Sons Out If They Ever Get A Woman Pregnant

Cardi B has had herself a bit of an interesting week thanks to her recent date with Maduka Okoye. The Nigerian soccer star's ex took to social media with allegations of abuse and child neglect. Subsequently, another one of Okoye's exes came out and said the mother of his children was lying, and that he's a good guy.

All of this subsequently led to a response from Cardi B, who said that she really knows how to pick 'em. However, she did say that she also feels like exes hate her and that they love to stir things up when she's happy.

Now, Cardi is taking to social media with her parenting philosophy. This time, she is talking directly to her sons. As she explains, if one of her sons were to get a girl pregnant, he would be kicked out of the house.

Her logic is simple. Having a child with someone is a grown-up decision. If you can make grown-up decisions, then you can live like a grown-up in the real world.

It is one of those parenting takes that will certainly lead to debates on social media. After all, everybody has their own parenting style. Some parents prefer to keep their kids at home for as long as possible, regardless of their choices. Others don't, and that's valid as well.