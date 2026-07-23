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Cardi B kids
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Cardi B Vows To Kick Her Sons Out If They Ever Get A Woman Pregnant
Cardi B put her foot down on social media this week as she revealed what she would do if one of her sons got a woman pregnant.
By
Alexander Cole
July 23, 2026