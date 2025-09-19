Model and philanthropist Sophie Brussaux has had a summer full of kicks and punches, training Muay Thai. Brussaux has shared several clips of her sparring this week on TikTok, enjoying the sport. The posts showcased Sophie’s evolution in the training with impressive high kicks and sharp jab, hook, and cross.

While she has shared posts throughout the summer in Thailand, her recent photos show her in Midtown Toronto. Not only is Brussaux pleased with her progress, but so are the fans. The comments range from encouragement to advice.

“Good luck strong mom,” commented a fan on TikTok. Providing tips on her technique, another fan wrote, “Utilize the teep kick more. You throw it well, just flick it like you would a jab. It’ll open a lot more opportunities for other kicks.”

Sophie Brussaux Muay Thai Summer

Videos of Brussaux training date back to 2019. Her training began around early 2020 at the Street Fight Training Academy in France, where she embraced a wide range of disciplines.

From Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu to boxing, Muay Thai, and MMA-style conditioning, Brussaux committed herself to learning the fundamentals of combat sports. She often works alongside French trainer Hamza Lavezzi, who guides her through intensive sessions designed to sharpen both her strength and technical ability.

On Instagram, Brussaux has documented parts of her journey, sometimes appearing in a gi with a beginner’s belt. In one candid post, she admitted that Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu can be a frustrating process, showing her willingness to embrace the challenges of the sport. She has also included Adonis in some of her training moments, highlighting fitness as a shared value between mother and son.

Though she has not competed in tournaments or entered the professional fighting circuit, Brussaux’s focus appears to be on personal growth and overall wellness. Sparring demonstrates that she is advancing to the next level in her training.