Efe Caliskan

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Relationships
Drake's BM Sophie Brussaux Set To Marry 26-Year-Old Muay Thai Fighter
The mother of Drake's son, Sophie Brussaux, is officially set to be married on June 21 to a man who is 10 years younger than her.
By
Alexander Cole
June 12, 2026