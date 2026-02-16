Kevin Durant Allegedly Trolls Kendrick Lamar Fan In DMs For Opposing Drake

Kevin Durant was one of many top players at the NBA All-Star Game last night (Sunday, February 15), but he found himself in a sticky online situation amid the event. Along with other allegations from NBA Twitter about an alleged burner account of his dissing his teammates and other players, one fan claimed that he's been trolling him incessantly in Twitter DMs for supporting Kendrick Lamar against KD's good friend, the one and only Drake.

Kurrco caught the alleged DMs on Instagram, which the original account @MrBusby4o8 reportedly shared on Twitter. "Look, I got my past transgressions that I've been put on the summer jam screen for past s**t I've said," Busby captioned his alleged DM screenshots. "So in a way I KINDA empathize with @KDTrey5. But this n***a BEEN a whole a** weirdo that be talking to himself in my DM's.."

In the alleged DMs, you can see the Houston Rockets superstar send messages like "Buzz u talked to Kendrick today?," "Aye fats. Why do u want Drake dead?," "Stop ignoring me bro," and "Who cares about a chain when u got billion. I'm wondering if your daddy Kendrick knows u exist."

For those unaware, Kevin Durant's commented on Drake and Kendrick Lamar before, albeit indirectly. For example, he had previously expressed disinterest in Kendrick's Super Bowl halftime show.

Kevin Durant's Alleged DMs

These alleged DMs to a K.Dot fan emerged amid allegations against Kevin Durant from NBA Twitter over the weekend. According to Sportskeeda, a Twitter user claimed on Sunday to have found one of his burner accounts on the social media platform, which at this point are infamous in NBA online lore. After all, KD frequently claps back at haters on his main account, and this burner conversation has been present for a while.

The allegations claim that, in DMs, Durant spoke ill of his Rockets teammates Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun, as well as former teammates like Steph Curry and James Harden. Also, they allege that he bragged about investing in military drones. These are all allegations at press time, and nothing official or confirmed has linked KD to these rumors.