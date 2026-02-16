Kevin Durant Allegedly Trolls Kendrick Lamar Fan In DMs For Opposing Drake

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Kevin Durant Trolls Kendrick Lamar Fan DMs Opposing Drake
Feb 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Team USA Stripes forward Kevin Durant () 7of the Houston Rockets looks on during game three against Team World during the 75th NBA All Star Game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
These alleged Kendrick Lamar and Drake comments surfaced amid allegations against Kevin Durant about dissing teammates via a burner account.

Kevin Durant was one of many top players at the NBA All-Star Game last night (Sunday, February 15), but he found himself in a sticky online situation amid the event. Along with other allegations from NBA Twitter about an alleged burner account of his dissing his teammates and other players, one fan claimed that he's been trolling him incessantly in Twitter DMs for supporting Kendrick Lamar against KD's good friend, the one and only Drake.

Kurrco caught the alleged DMs on Instagram, which the original account @MrBusby4o8 reportedly shared on Twitter. "Look, I got my past transgressions that I've been put on the summer jam screen for past s**t I've said," Busby captioned his alleged DM screenshots. "So in a way I KINDA empathize with @KDTrey5. But this n***a BEEN a whole a** weirdo that be talking to himself in my DM's.."

In the alleged DMs, you can see the Houston Rockets superstar send messages like "Buzz u talked to Kendrick today?," "Aye fats. Why do u want Drake dead?," "Stop ignoring me bro," and "Who cares about a chain when u got billion. I'm wondering if your daddy Kendrick knows u exist."

For those unaware, Kevin Durant's commented on Drake and Kendrick Lamar before, albeit indirectly. For example, he had previously expressed disinterest in Kendrick's Super Bowl halftime show.

Kevin Durant's Alleged DMs

These alleged DMs to a K.Dot fan emerged amid allegations against Kevin Durant from NBA Twitter over the weekend. According to Sportskeeda, a Twitter user claimed on Sunday to have found one of his burner accounts on the social media platform, which at this point are infamous in NBA online lore. After all, KD frequently claps back at haters on his main account, and this burner conversation has been present for a while.

The allegations claim that, in DMs, Durant spoke ill of his Rockets teammates Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun, as well as former teammates like Steph Curry and James Harden. Also, they allege that he bragged about investing in military drones. These are all allegations at press time, and nothing official or confirmed has linked KD to these rumors.

Kevin Durant and Drake will likely keep connecting, as they have collabs and business partnerships under their belts as well. It's not Kevin Durant's only recent rap crossover, as he recently surprisingly showed up in an NBA YoungBoy song after YB claimed Durant slept with his girl.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
