NBA YoungBoy Claims His Girl Slept With Ken Carson & Kevin Durant On New Song

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 15: NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during the MASA TOUR at State Farm Arena on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)
On NBA YoungBoy's new track "Zero IQ Freestyle," he also seemingly dissed NLE Choppa and aired out some other relationship woes.

NBA YoungBoy has been through a lot of relationship drama in his life, and he's never shied away from sharing this publicly or in his music. On his new track "Zero IQ Freestyle," he claims that his girlfriend slept with Kevin Durant and Ken Carson and told him only after he "turned her up."

"My b***h f***ed Kevin Durant and f***ed Ken Carson," the Baton Rouge MC raps on the cut. He also concerningly insinuates he will "whoop" her for this, which fans hope is a poor choice of words referring to non-violent activity. Nevertheless, fans on Twitter reacted by tying this to Mellow Rackz. YoungBoy Never Broke Again has been allegedly romantically tied to her for a while. The unreviewed lyric interpretation on Genius at press time claims Mellow and Carson appeared in body cam footage together.

Of course, take all of this with a grain of salt. No names directly emerged on "Zero IQ Freestyle" beyond the NBA superstar and the Opium artist. Also, the 26-year-old is married to Jazlyn Mychelle. So maybe these are just misinterpretations for the sake of stirring the timeline up. Still, it represents the usual firestorm that happens online whenever YB fans hear about relationship updates, speculative rumors, and possible references and shady posts.

NBA YoungBoy "Zero IQ Freestyle"

For example, "Zero IQ Freestyle" apparently led to some of NBA YoungBoy's previous partners chiming in, according to The Shade Room on Instagram. Yaya Mayweather said he's the only person she's ever been with. Fans thought these shady tweets, plus some from Jania Meshell, possibly referenced rumors around YoungBoy and Nique spurred by some lyrics. But he reportedly denied these on social media.

Elsewhere, NBA YoungBoy had some apparent disses on this new song. The following bar led many fans to believe he referred to NLE Choppa, who continues to seek beef with him. "'Respond to him,' he ain't never ran nothing down, b***h, I said, 'No,'" the MASA artist rapped on the cut. While the song isn't very direct, it's hard to ignore the context behind other bars blasting haters and opposition.

Kevin Durant Allegations

We will see if these Kevin Durant and Ken Carson allegations get a response first... As wild as they may be.

