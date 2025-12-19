Mother Of NBA YoungBoy's Son Clears Up Paternity Rumors Over Newborn

NBA YoungBoy has a very big family, and some fans think that it just got even bigger. The mother of his third son Kamiri, Starr Deja'nee, recently took to social media to seemingly address rumors that he's the father of her newborn daughter, Klever Unique.

According to The Shade Room, she revealed her pregnancy in late November of this year and announced Klever's premature birth just a few days later. This is Deja'nee's fourth child following her three sons. Following some photoshoot social media posts on Wednesday (December 17), fans immediately got to speculating about the MASA artist and whether or not he's the father. Some folks pointed to his earlier romantic history (he reportedly fathered another child with his first child's mother), the K in Klever's name, and even an alleged physical resemblance to the little one as possible hints of her parentage. But it seems like these might be false alarms.

Starr Deja'nee took to Twitter to seemingly address the situation. "Why is this debate still going on?" she asked. "Klever is my child. Who cares about all that extra s**t yall trynna figure out."

As such, it seems like Deja'nee is either denying the rumors that YB is the father or saying that this debate doesn't matter, even if the rumors are true. So it's not explicitly clear, but it seems like fans are getting a sign to cool off no matter what they believe.

How Many Kids Does NBA YoungBoy Have?

Elsewhere, NBA YoungBoy's shutting down other romantic rumors. For example, a recent freestyle drew speculation that he romantically involved himself with content creator Nique. Even the Baton Rouge lyricist's past partners like Yaya Mayweather and Jania Meshell chimed in. But he shut those rumors down, although he left the door open if she even wants to make the rumors true in the future.