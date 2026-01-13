News
Sneakers
DDG Calls Soulja Boy's New Sneaker Line Trash On Social Media
DDG publicly criticized Soulja Boy's new sneaker line "Soulja Boy Drip Co." calling the shoes trash on social media sparking debate.
By
Ben Atkinson
January 13, 2026