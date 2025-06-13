Larsa Pippen is embracing a fresh start following her split from Marcus Jordan, finding renewed balance in a relationship with former basketball player and mindfulness author Jeff Coby. In a recent PEOPLE interview, the Real Housewives of Miami star admitted she ignored signs that things were off with Jordan.

“When you see red flags at the start, believe them,” Pippen said, acknowledging that hindsight revealed truths she initially overlooked. Nine months after the breakup, she’s focused on healing and growth with Coby, whose calming energy contrasts her usual pace.

While speaking to paparazzi in Miami, Coby casually revealed their plans: “We’re getting married. It’s gonna be a beautiful marriage. November 2025.” When asked about proposing, he kept the mystery alive. “Can’t tell you when I’m gonna propose,” he said with a smile.

Pippen shared that their bond feels natural, rooted in shared values and strong family ties.

“We’ve talked about marriage,” she said. “When you know, you know.”

Their connection began through mutual friends and deepened through their close-knit families. “His parents and mine are tight. Our families spend a lot of time together, just like we do.”

Coby’s presence, Pippen says, has brought peace to her daily life. “He’s teaching me how to slow down,” she said. “I’m used to solving all my problems at once. He encourages me to handle things one at a time.”

Their relationship, she emphasized, is built on mutual understanding and emotional balance. “We’re good for each other,” she added. “He’s grounded, and that energy helps center me.”

No stranger to headlines or reinvention, Pippen seems more focused than ever. This new chapter isn’t just about romance—it’s about emotional clarity, stability, and redefining love beyond the spotlight.