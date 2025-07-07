Larsa Pippen says she doesn't hold any grudges against her ex-boyfriend, Marcus Jordan. She discussed her past relationship with the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan during an appearance on a recent episode of the Lip Service podcast with Angela Yee.

"I don't have anything against him," Pippen said, as caught by Complex. "I feel like when I leave a situation, honestly, I don't keep up with what you're doing. I'm in my own vessel, I'm doing my own thing. God is blessing me in every which way, shape or form I've ever dreamed of, so I'm not worried about other people."

Pippen dated Jordan from 2022 until 2024. She confirmed that they had split up during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in July of last year. Despite no longer holding anything against him, Pippen did previously accuse Jordan of sending her threatening messages during their split.

Larsa Pippen & Jeff Coby Relationship

Following her relationship with Marcus Jordan, Pippen has been dating Jeff Coby. She recently told People that she and the professional basketball player have already begun discussing engagement rings. “The other day, I FaceTimed him when he was at his parents' house and he was teaching his niece how to multiply, and I thought, ‘That is so sweet,’” she told the outlet. “That's why this is my guy, because he's just so family-oriented and just so kind, and I just feel like he's my guy. He just has all the qualities that I really love.”