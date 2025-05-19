Larsa Pippen & Boyfriend Jeff Coby Lay The PDA On Thick For Paparazzi On Date Night

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 98 Views
Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon MGM Studios "The Accountant 2" - Arrivals
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 16: Jeff Coby and Larsa Pippen arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon MGM Studios "The Accountant 2" at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Larsa Pippen and Jeff Coby's relationship follows Larsa two-year relationship with Marcus Jordan, the son of Michael Jordan.

Enjoying a great dinner, Larsa Pippen and her new boyfriend Jeff Coby pour on the love while the camera lights flashin over the weekend. The new couple hit up West Hollywood for a date night after announcing plans for a wedding in the works.

According to TMZ, the Real Housewives of Miami star and former Basketball star pulled up to Craig’s in Los Angeles and put their love on full display. The paparzzi took full advantage of the photo op as the couple shared a passionate kiss before leaving the restaurant. Proving this is real love, Larsa didn’t hesistate to kiss her new boyfriend.

The announcement of an upcoming wedding surprised fans as the couple's relationship is fairly new. Word is, they first linked at David Alexander’s DBC Fitness anniversary party in Miami back in January. That’s where the spark flew. Alexander allegedly put them on, and since then, they’ve been keeping it tight behind closed doors. But now? It’s giving “go public.”

Larsa Pippen Jeff Coby

Jeff shared with paparazzi plans for a November wedding this month. It was never confirmed or denied that a wedding was on the horizon. Larsa Pippen has not been seen with a ring. She has not provided confirmation, but hasn't addressed Jeff's claims at all.

Larsa’s been in the headlines before, especially with her last flame Marcus Jordan—Michael Jordan’s son. That whole thing was messy, considering she used to be married to Scottie Pippen. Jordan and Pippen’s history made it wild for fans, and the drama eventually fizzled out.

Now, Larsa and Jeff look like they’re building something fresh. Saturday night wasn’t about flash—it was about connection. They weren’t putting on a show. They just let the moment be what it was. With the way they’re movin’, it looks like they’re locking in for real.

Larsa's dating history also includes rap star Future and NBA star Tristian Thompson.

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
