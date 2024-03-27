Marcus Jordan Accuses Larsa Pippen Of "Rewriting History For Clout" After Breakup

Earlier this month, Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen decided to go their separate ways after over a year of dating. The unfortunate news took fans by surprise, as it was just weeks ago that the former couple was publicly discussing marriage. Despite not revealing specifically what caused the split, it's been reported that there's "no chance" of the exes getting back together.

Things have now started to get messy online between the two of them, following Pippen's claim that a brief break from the relationship offered her the "clarity" she needed to conclude it wasn't a match. Jordan has a different recollection of events, however, and while he didn't share many details surrounding the breakup, he was quick to clap back. He took to his Instagram Story earlier this week to respond to reports about Pippen deciding he wasn't her "guy," accusing her of making things up.

Read More: Marcus Jordan & Larsa Pippen Split: A Relationship Timeline

Marcus Jordan Claps Back At Larsa Pippen Reports

“I wasn’t born last night. Rewriting history for clout is not cute,” he wrote alongside a scowling emoji. “Funny how ppl change, just to be part of a conversation that’s irrelevant. Why give shorty a heart, when she rather have press. Ooooohhh thats that nerve, lol.” Clearly, this indicates that something happened behind the scenes that prompted the split, and Jordan isn't happy about whatever it was. Either way, Pippen appears eager to embrace her newly single status. A source recently told Page Six that the personality is “excited to have more fun” following the breakup. “Larsa really just wants to focus on herself," they also added. "The relationship felt all-consuming."

“I feel like I have to be true to who I am, what I’m doing and what he’s doing, you know? I want him to be happy,” Pippen also recently stated. “He’s a great guy, but I just don’t feel like it’s for me.” What do you think of Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan going their separate ways? What about Jordan accusing his ex of making things up for clout? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan Break Up, "No Chance" Of Reconciliation

[Via]