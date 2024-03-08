Larsa Pippen Defends Giving Her 15-Year-Old Daughter $2500 Per Month

Larsa Pippen is someone who has certainly come under fire for her personal life. Overall, a lot of it has to do with her relationship with Marcus Jordan. After all, it is a bit of a weird partnership. She is the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen and Marcus is the son of Michael Jordan. Given Michael and Scottie's new rivalry, it just seems odd that these two would even think about dating. However, they are together and despite some rocky moments, it appears as though they are going strong.

When it comes to Pippen's previous marriage, she does have children. In fact, she has a 15-year-old daughter who lives out in LA. Well, recently, it was revealed that Larsa gives her daughter $2500 per month as an allowance. For those of you counting at home, that is $30,000 per year. It is an amount that has led to some scrutiny, as some believe it is teaching her daughter bad habits. Recently, Pippen got to speak with Andy Cohen for the Real Housewives Of Miami reunion, and it was here where she spoke her peace.

Read More: Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Are Reportedly On A "Pause"

Larsa Pippen Defends Her Parenting

As Pippen explains, L.A. is very expensive and she just wants her daughter to be able to afford travel, meals, and gifts for her friends. Moreover, Pippen said that her daughter has done work in the past and that she certainly earns her keep. Some of Pippen's castmates defended her on this, and said such allowances are normal in L.A. Needless to say, the star has been involved in much more serious scandals than this one.

Let us know what you think of Larsa Pippen and her parenting decision, in the comments section down below. Do you think that $2500 per month is too much for a 15-year-old. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite personalities and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Larsa Pippen's Dating History

[Via]