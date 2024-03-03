Scottie & Larsa Pippen Sued Over Alleged Sexual Assault & Harassment

An alleged ex-girlfriend of Scottie Pippen says he sexually assaulted her in the 1990s.

Chyvette Valentine, who claims she is an ex-girlfriend of Scottie Pippen, is suing the NBA legend, his brother Carl, and his ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, for an alleged sexual assault. She claims Scottie and Carl raped her back in the 1990s, leading to the birth of her son, Devonte, who was killed in 2011. Valentine also says Scottie “used his celebrity as a Chicago Bulls player” to allegedly “stalk, harass and torment” her.

In response to dealing with “severe mental and emotional issues" as a result of the alleged behavior, Valentine wants $250 million from Scottie, the Bulls, and his family members. She claims she and Scottie dated from 1987 to 1993.

BEL AIR, CA - FEBRUARY 15: (L-R) Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen attend the Haute. Living NBA All Star Dinner Honoring Scottie Pippen on February 15, 2018 in Bel Air, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Haute Living)

Valentine announced her decision to sue the family in a letter. "Over the past 30 years and counting, I have endured a series of tormenting acts perpetrated by Scottie Pippen, Carl T. Pippen, and Larsa Pippen, with the Chicago Bulls organization failing to address or rectify the situation. These acts include stalking, harassment, and rape, among others," she wrote. "Despite my repeated attempts to seek recourse through appropriate channels, the Chicago Bulls organization has negligently allowed these crimes to persist unchecked." Of the team, she accused the Bulls of showing a "blatant disregard for the law and basic human decency." She also demanded they take immediate action to address her case or otherwise she would "pursue legal action to seek justice and restitution for the damages inflicted."

Scottie and Larsa were married from 1997 through 2021. In the time since their split, Larsa has begun seeing Michael Jordan's son, Marcus. Be on the lookout for further updates on the lawsuit against Scottie and Larsa Pippen on HotNewHipHop.

